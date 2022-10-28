The Breakthrough Devices Program provides patients and health care providers with timely access to medical devices by speeding up their development, assessment, and review, while preserving the statutory standards consistent with the FDA’s mission to protect and promote public health.

The FDA continues to work with the manufacturer to further collect and evaluate data to determine the risk of exposure to non-dioxin-like (NDL) polychlorinated biphenyl acids (PCBAs) and NDL polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) on patients, as well as develop strategies to mitigate this issue, for 2008T hemodialysis machines with peroxide catalyst silicone tubing. The FDA recommendations in the May 6, 2022, letter to health care providers, Potential Risk of Exposure to Toxic Compounds When Using Certain Hemodialysis Machines Manufactured by Fresenius Medical Care, have not changed for 2008T hemodialysis machines shipped before April 21, 2022.

