Steve Wilson and Laura Lee Brown (with trailer full of horses) launch Hermitage Farm book at KY Book Fair
21c Museum Hotels co-founders Steve Wilson and Laura Lee Brown purchased historic Hermitage Farm to save it from suburban development.
A new book of photos and text opens a view on the unique agritourism destination Hermitage Farm, located in Goshen, KY.
I’m so glad to be sharing this book, it gives us one more way to share some of the things we most enjoy: horses, good food…and bourbon.”LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, USA, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steve Wilson and Laura Lee Brown, co-founders of 21c Museum Hotels, are serious about horses and hospitality...When one of Kentucky’s most famous horse farms was about to be developed as another subdivision, the couple resolved, “not this farm!” They purchased Hermitage Farm and transformed it into a welcoming agritourism destination that invites the public to visit a working Thoroughbred farm and historic home (circa 1835). Guests are invited to enjoy award-winning food made with ingredients grown in the farm’s gardens and greenhouse; to sip Kentucky’s finest bourbon whiskey; and to experience the Art Walk after dark that weaves through some of the farm’s pastoral 700 acres.
Now, Wilson and Brown are sharing a new book of over 500 photos of the book’s namesake, Hermitage Farm.
“I’m so glad to be sharing this book,” says farm owner, Steve Wilson. “It gives us one more way to share some of the things we most enjoy: horses, good food…and bourbon.”
In addition to the enormous full-page color photos, the book includes stories and poems contributed by the late sports writer, Billy Reed and other prominent Kentucky authors, in a large-format volume showcasing the world-class horses, gardens, farm-to-table restaurant, bourbon, and more at Hermitage Farm—an agritourism destination that is quintessentially Kentucky.
About the Owners
Kentucky entrepreneurs Steve Wilson and Laura Lee Brown are known for their inspired and imaginative approach to farming, tourism, and hospitality. Together they co-founded 21c Museum Hotels, Kentucky Bison Co., Garage Bar, and Barn8 Restaurant & Bourbon Bar located on historic Hermitage Farm at 10500 West Highway 42 in Goshen, Ky. www.hermitagefarm.com
HERMITAGE FARM by Steve Wilson and Laura Lee Brown
Full-color hardcover / 352 full-color pages / 11 x 14.5” / Publication date: October 2022 ISBN: 978-1-953058-58-4 / Price: $98
Published by Butler Books, www.butlerbooks.com, info@butlerbooks.com
