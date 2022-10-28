Bristol Public Library System Receives Technology Grant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Representative John Crawford, Senator Jon Lundberg and Secretary of State Tre Hargett supported the Bristol Public Library System with a $17,574 Training Opportunities for the Public, TOP, Grant to buy Wi-Fi hotspots and pay for instructors to provide training for patrons.

“The Bristol Public Library provides access to many valuable services that benefit our community,” said Rep. Crawford. “This funding will help improve internet connectivity and ensure that residents have meaningful opportunities to improve their digital literacy. I appreciate the support of Secretary Hargett and the dedicated library staff who help make it all possible.”

“Public libraries are vital in connecting Tennesseans across the state,” said Sen. Lundberg. “I am glad the Bristol Public Library will be receiving this important funding to help provide needed resources for pursuing studies, browsing the web or looking for employment. I appreciate the work of Secretary Hargett for administering these grants and the local officials for their efforts to secure these funds.”

TOP Grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Department of State, and supported by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. TOP Grants are available for public libraries to provide digital literacy training to the public, hotpots, solar charging stations, increase internet access at the library and for the Digital Navigators pilot project.

"It was great to have the opportunity to visit the Bristol Public Library to present the third largest TOP grant this year," said Secretary Hargett. "Through this grant, the patrons of the Bristol Public Library will have increased internet access and more training opportunities. Thank you to Sen. Lundberg and Rep. Crawford for your support of public libraries.”

This year, more than $349,000 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 50 public libraries across Tennessee.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.