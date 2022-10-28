Last Saturday of Early Voting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, is the last weekend day for Tennesseans to cast their ballot early for the Nov. 8 State and Federal General election.

"Tennessee's generous early voting period gives voters the flexibility of evening and weekend hours and multiple polling locations in many counties," said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. "If casting your ballot on the weekend is more convenient for you, I encourage you to make your voice heard at the polls this Saturday, Oct. 29."

The last day of early voting is Thursday, Nov. 3. The deadline to request an absentee by-mail ballot is Tuesday, Nov. 1. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Voters can find early voting and Election Day hours, polling locations, view and mark sample ballots and much more with the Secretary of State's GoVoteTN.gov website or GoVoteTN app. Download the GoVoteTN app for free in the App Store or Google Play.

During early voting or on Election Day, Tennesseans need to bring valid photo identification to the polls. A driver's license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government or the federal government is acceptable even if expired. A student ID or out-of-state driver's license is not acceptable. For more information about what types of IDs are permitted, visit GoVoteTN.gov.

The Secretary of State's office is Tennessee's trusted source for accurate election information. For the latest information about the Nov. 8 election, follow the Secretary of State's social media channels Twitter: @SecTreHargett, Facebook: Tennessee Secretary of State and Instagram: @tnsecofstate.

To learn more about early voting in Tennessee and for other election information, go to GoVoteTN.gov or call the Division of Elections at 1-877-850-4959.