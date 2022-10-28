TVO TODAY LIVE PANEL EXPLORING 'TOXICITY IN POLITICS' BEING HOSTED IN WINDSOR

Windsor, ON, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media are invited to a special townhall-style event called TVO Today Live, a new series hosted by Steve Paikin, host of The Agenda with Steve Paikin, and made possible by a grant from the Wilson Foundation.

This is the second TVO Today Live event this season and will be taking place in Windsor on Sunday, October 30th, in the afternoon at the Art Gallery of Windsor. The topic will be: Is our politics getting toxic? The discussion will include how politics are naturally divisive and whether the public conversation has become toxic, and if this is so, what has contributed to this new reality.

The event is open to the public. Tickets to the event can be accessed here: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/tvo-today-live-is-our-politics-getting-toxic-tickets-443265829027

WHO:

Drew Dilkens , Mayor of Windsor

, Mayor of Windsor Stephanie Chang , Michigan State Senator

, Michigan State Senator Bruce Heyman , former U.S. Ambassador to Canada

, former U.S. Ambassador to Canada Tasha Kheiriddin , political commentator, consultant and author, "The Right Path: How Conservatives Can Unite, Inspire and Take Canada Forward."

, political commentator, consultant and author, "The Right Path: How Conservatives Can Unite, Inspire and Take Canada Forward." Naheed Nenshi , former Mayor of Calgary

, former Mayor of Calgary The Hon. Michelle Rempel Garner, P.C., M.P. Calgary Nose Hill

WHEN:

Sunday October 30, 2022

Doors open at 3:30pm

Show starts at 3:55pm

WHERE:

Art Gallery Of Windsor – 401 Riverside Dr W, Windsor, ON N9A 7J1

An audience Q&A will follow the discussion. This is the second in a series of TVO Today Live events on the future of democracy, made possible through the support of The Wilson Foundation, whose mission is to strengthen and enrich Canada in education leadership, community, history and heritage, and public service.

-30-



About TVO

TVO inspires learning that changes lives and enriches communities. Founded in 1970, we are a globally recognized digital learning organization that engages Ontarians of all ages with inclusive experiences and diverse perspectives. Through video, audio, games, courses, newsletters and articles, we're investing in the transformative potential of education for everyone. Funded primarily by the Province of Ontario, TVO is a registered charity supported by thousands of sponsors and donors. For more information, visit TVO.me, TVO.org and TVOkids.com.

For more information:

Paulo Senra, TVO

psenra@tvo.org

Attachment

Paulo Senra TVO psenra@tvo.org