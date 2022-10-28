Net Asset Value Restatement for Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. announces that the previously disclosed net asset value (NAV) per share of PFIX on October 27, 2022 contained an error of greater than 1%. PFIX's NAV was restated effective as of October 28, 2022.

ETF Name Ticker (NYSE Arca) Revised Original Adjustment Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF PFIX $75.0216 $75.7968 1.03%

The NAV adjustment is a result of an error in calculating the NAV for PFIX.

ABOUT SIMPLIFY ASSET MANAGEMENT INC

Simplify Asset Management Inc. is a Registered Investment Adviser founded in 2020 to help advisors tackle the most pressing portfolio challenges with an innovative set of options-based strategies. By accounting for real-world investor needs and market behavior, along with the non-linear power of options, our strategies allow for the tailored portfolio outcomes for which clients are looking. For more information, visit www.simplify.us.

