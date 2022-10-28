Submit Release
Peak Bancorp, Inc. Announces 3rd Quarter 2022 Results

MCCALL, Idaho, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peak Bancorp, Inc., (the Company) IDFB, the holding company for Idaho First Bank (the Bank), today announced unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

The Company recognized after-tax net income of $2.6 million through the first nine months of 2022. Year-to-date net interest income decreased from the same period in 2021 by $2.1 million. This decrease can be attributed to a $8.0 million decrease in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) interest income, which was offset by additional income from non-PPP loan growth and improved earning asset yields. YTD 2022 net income has also been impacted by $565 thousand of one-time merger related expenses. Chairman Mark Miller noted, "The board is proud of both the growth of the bank and the improving financial performance, net of PPP, posted through the first three quarters of 2022."

The Company's loan portfolio ended the period at $459 million, which included $6 million in PPP loans. This represented growth in the loan portfolio – excluding PPP – of $114 million from Q3 2021. Deposits ended the quarter at $480 million which is an increase of $72 million from Q3 2021. "Continued balance sheet growth and improved net interest margin combined with an ongoing focus on effective expense management are responsible for the profitable year-to-date performance," stated Todd Cooper, CEO.

Credit quality and portfolio performance remain consistently strong, and the bank continues to fund the allowance for loan loss to support the growing loan balances. At quarter-end the allowance was $5.4 million or 1.2% of loans (excluding PPP and loans held for sale). Chief Credit Officer Shannon Stoeger commented, "Our strong credit portfolio performance continued through the third quarter as we remain committed to maintaining our strong underwriting standards."

About Peak Bancorp, Inc.

Peak Bancorp, Inc., is the holding company for Idaho First Bank, a state chartered community bank headquartered in McCall, Idaho. Known for its People First motto, Idaho First Bank serves greater southwest Idaho with branches located in McCall, New Meadows, Eagle, Ketchum, Nampa and Boise, as well as a branch located in Bend, Oregon. Idaho First Bank is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, visit us at www.idahofirstbank.com

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("PSLRA"). Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, the regulatory environment, loan concentrations, vendors, employees, technology, competition, and interest rates. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Idaho First Bank has no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements after the date of this release. This statement is included for the express purpose of invoking PSLRA's safe harbor provisions.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE CONTACT:
Todd Cooper
President and CEO – Peak Bancorp, Inc.
208.630.2092 – tcooper@idahofirstbank.com


Peak Bancorp, Inc.  
Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited)  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share)  
                 
For the nine months ended September 30:   2022       2021     Change  
Net interest income $ 14,572     $ 16,711     $ (2,139 )   -13 %  
Provision for loan losses   850       1,400       (550 )   -39 %  
Mortgage banking income   278       1,172       (893 )   -76 %  
Other noninterest income   753       603       150     25 %  
Noninterest expenses   11,219       10,810       410     4 %  
Net income before taxes   3,534       6,276       (2,742 )   -44 %  
Tax provision   927       1,688       (761 )   -45 %  
Net income $ 2,607     $ 4,588     $ (1,981 )   -43 %  
                 
At September 30:   2022       2021     Change  
Loans $ 458,533     $ 420,832     $ 37,701     9 %  
Allowance for loan losses   5,440       4,530       910     20 %  
Assets   542,876       550,658       (7,782 )   -1 %  
Deposits   479,734       407,508       72,226     18 %  
Stockholders' equity   43,352       40,639       2,713     7 %  
                 
Nonaccrual loans   4,300       673       3,628     539 %  
Accruing loans more than 90 days past due   -       -       -        
Other real estate owned   -       -       -        
                 
Total nonperforming assets   4,300       673       3,628     539 %  
                 
Book value per share   8.10       7.75       0.35     5 %  
Shares outstanding   5,350,651       5,246,306       104,345     2 %  
                 
Allowance to loans   1.19 %     1.08 %          
Allowance to nonperforming loans   126 %     673 %          
Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.94 %     0.16 %          
                 
Averages for the nine months ended September 30:   2022       2021     Change  
Loans $ 423,501     $ 647,524     $ (224,023 )   -35 %  
Earning assets   528,821       734,650       (205,829 )   -28 %  
Assets   545,388       750,229       (204,842 )   -27 %  
Deposits   472,914       396,046       76,868     19 %  
Stockholders' equity   43,799       37,490       6,309     17 %  
                 
Loans to deposits   90 %     163 %          
Net interest margin   3.68 %     3.04 %          


Peak Bancorp, Inc.  
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited)  
(Dollars in thousands)  
                     
Income Statement Q3 2022   Q2 2022   Q1 2022   Q4 2021   Q3 2021  
Net interest income $ 5,701     $ 4,773     $ 4,098     $ 4,346     $ 5,040    
Provision for loan losses   350       350       150       100       300    
Mortgage banking income   45       95       138       347       300    
Other noninterest income   292       237       224       229       226    
Noninterest expenses   3,800       3,950       3,470       3,402       3,500    
Net income before taxes   1,888       806       840       1,419       1,766    
Tax provision   493       211       223       331       478    
Net income $ 1,395     $ 595     $ 617     $ 1,088     $ 1,288    
                     
Period End Information Q3 2022   Q2 2022   Q1 2022   Q4 2021   Q3 2021  
Loans $ 458,533     $ 433,409     $ 411,475     $ 398,999     $ 420,832    
Deposits   479,734       476,438       477,174       470,455       407,508    
Allowance for loan losses   5,440       5,089       4,738       4,588       4,530    
Nonperforming loans   4,300       -       -       663       673    
Other real estate owned   -       -       -       -       -    
Quarterly net charge-offs (recoveries)   (1 )     (1 )     (1 )     43       (9 )  
                     
Allowance to loans   1.19 %     1.17 %     1.15 %     1.15 %     1.08 %  
Allowance to nonperforming loans   126 %     -       -       692 %     673 %  
Nonperforming loans to loans   0.94 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.17 %     0.16 %  
                     
Average Balance Information Q3 2022   Q2 2022   Q1 2022   Q4 2021   Q3 2021  
Loans $ 446,137     $ 424,540     $ 399,313     $ 402,944     $ 475,672    
Earning assets   532,981       526,248       527,170       532,469       604,581    
Assets   549,129       543,011       543,966       549,861       619,559    
Deposits   483,480       469,957       465,104       437,040       407,186    
Stockholders' equity   44,717       43,676       42,986       41,262       39,789    
                     
Loans to deposits   92 %     90 %     86 %     92 %     117 %  
Net interest margin   4.24 %     3.64 %     3.15 %     3.24 %     3.31 %  

