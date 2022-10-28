Lloydminster Courthouse Re-Opens as Permanent Provincial Court Location

CANADA, October 29 - Released on October 28, 2022

As part of Access to Justice Week, the Government of Saskatchewan is pleased to announce the re-establishment of the provincial courthouse in Lloydminster as a permanent court location, with a fully operational registry office available to the public Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We have listened to the concerns of people and law enforcement in Lloydminster and surrounding areas about the loss of the registry office and increase in case volumes," Minister of Justice and Attorney General Bronwyn Eyre said. "We believe this will improve efficiency, access to justice and speed of justice, and significantly decrease travel to North Battleford for citizens, court staff, judges, lawyers, and RCMP officers."

A total of five provincial court staff and five deputy sheriffs will be hired on a full-time basis to operate the facility, where people can once again pay fines and file small claims and other court documentation. These jobs will soon be posted publicly on the Government of Saskatchewan jobs site. The provincial government currently leases the Lloydminster Courthouse building and will renew the lease for another five years.

"On behalf of my constituents, I am thrilled to see the courthouse regain its permanent designation,” MLA for Lloydminster Colleen Young said. “Today’s announcement will not only improve access to court services, it will also generate jobs and ensure equal access to justice for everyone in our communities.”

In 2021, Lloydminster’s Saskatchewan Provincial Court House became a circuit point location served by the North Battleford Provincial Court House, after 35 years as a permanent Provincial Court location.

