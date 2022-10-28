The 2023 Agriculture Student Scholarship Is Accepting Applications

CANADA, October 28 - Released on October 28, 2022

Applications are now being accepted for the 2023 Saskatchewan Agriculture Student Scholarship Program.

"The agriculture industry is full of opportunity for the next generation of students," Saskatchewan Agriculture Minister David Marit said. "This scholarship is an investment in the bright minds of our province and ensures the sustainability of the sector."

This year's theme is 'farming and the environment.' Applicants of the scholarship are encouraged to explore the idea of environmental sustainability within farming and the importance of public perception on modern farming practices. Applicants should focus on progressive environmental practices conducted by producers and the importance of relaying that message to the public to enhance trust in the industry.

Students are invited to submit a creative three-minute video or 1,000-word essay discussing farming and the environment. Scholarships will be awarded to students in Grade 12 and/or recent graduates entering agriculture-related post-secondary studies in 2023. One winning scholarship of $4,000 and three runner-up scholarships of $2,000 will be awarded.

The deadline for applications is March 1, 2023. For more information on the Saskatchewan Agriculture Student Scholarship Program, visit saskatchewan.ca/ag-scholarship.

