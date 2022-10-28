STN: BL 125127
Proper Name: Influenza Vaccine
Tradename: Fluarix Quadrivalent
Manufacturer: Glaxosmithkline Biologicals
Indication:

  • FLUARIX QUADRIVALENT is a vaccine indicated for active immunization for the prevention of disease caused by influenza A subtype viruses and type B viruses contained in the vaccine. FLUARIX QUADRIVALENT is approved for use in persons aged 6 months and older.

Product Information

Supporting Documents