3 Fall-Flavored Non-Alcoholic Cocktails for the Sober and Sober-Curious

Enjoy an NA twist on a classic Old Fashioned by replacing the sugar cube with maple syrup. Different and unique from de-alcoholized or regular wines, our House Red cocktail nevertheless hits the same range of notes: fruit, herb, spice, tannin, acid, and, most importantly, balance. Savor the flavors of autumn with this update on the beloved Sidecar.

Sober October doesn't have to end, and with these seasonal booze-free cocktails, you won't want it to!

CHICO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s that time of year, crisp sweater weather. As autumnal colors parade around the country, is there anything more satisfying than sitting around a blazing fire pit? No, we didn’t think so! So throw another log on the fire while savoring one of these Fall-inspired non-alcoholic cocktails, perfect for extending your Sober October into November and beyond!

Maple Old Fashioned

Even those abstaining from booze can enjoy a classic Old Fashioned cocktail, thanks to non-alcoholic whiskey and zero-proof bitters. One minor tweak to the original recipe gives this NA version richness, and depth, and all the fall feels of maple syrup in place of the traditional sugar cube. The linchpin in any Old Fashioned, the bitters bring the whole thing together, with All The Bitter Aromatic bitters adding a healthy dose of spice.

There are many excellent booze-free whiskies on the market now—two of our favorites are Spiritless Kentucky 74 and Free Spirits Bourbon.

Ingredients

2 1/2 ounces of non-alcoholic whiskey

1/4 ounce maple syrup

Four full droppers All The Bitter Aromatic bitters

Orange peel twist garnish

Preparation

Add non-alcoholic whiskey, bitters, and maple syrup to a mixing glass with ice and stir until chilled.

Strain into a rocks glass over one giant ice cube.

Garnish with an orange peel, first expressing the oils over the drink.

Make it a mindfully low-alcohol cocktail.

Try swapping in up to 1 ounce of alcoholic whiskey for a full-flavored, low-impact libation.

House Red

Ingredients

3 1/2 ounces over-steeped black tea, chilled

1 1/2 ounce red verjus (or tart cherry juice)

1-ounce blackberry herb shrub (see below for recipe)

Five full droppers All The Bitter Aromatic bitters

Preparation

Brew a cup of strong black tea and let it steep for 10 minutes (the goal is bitter, astringent tannin), then chill.

Combine tea, verjus, shrub, and bitters in a mixing glass without ice, stir, and strain into a red wine glass.

Blackberry Herb Shrub Recipe

Place 2 cups of blackberries in a mason jar or glass bowl. Add 1 cup white sugar, 1/2 ounce All The Bitter Aromatic bitters, ten rosemary sprigs, 2 tbsp. of cracked black peppercorns and a pinch of salt. Muddle everything together. Add 8 ounces of apple cider vinegar and 2 ounces of balsamic vinegar, mix well, then cover and let sit in the fridge for 24 hours: strain and bottle. A shrub can last several months and is wonderfully mixed with sparkling water.

Note: Element Blueberry Rosemary Shrub works well instead of making your own.



Apple Cidecar

Ingredients

2 ounces of unfiltered apple juice

3/4 ounce lemon juice, fresh

1/2 ounce orange simple syrup (or non-alc triple sec)

One teaspoon of apple cider vinegar

Three full droppers of All The Bitter Orange bitters

Cinnamon sugar rim

Preparation

Run a lemon wedge around the rim of a coupe glass, dip it in cinnamon sugar and set aside.

Add apple juice, lemon juice, orange simple syrup (recipe below), apple cider vinegar, and orange bitters to a cocktail shaker with ice and shake until chilled.

Strain into prepared sugar-rimmed glass.

Orange Simple Syrup Recipe

Combine 1 cup water with 1 cup sugar in a small saucepan. Add the juice from 1 orange and the peels from 4 oranges. Bring to a light simmer for 10 minutes. Remove from heat, let cool, strain, and bottle. Orange simple syrup will last in the fridge for a month and makes a tremendous triple-sec replacement.

Make it mindfully low-alcohol

Get traditional with this one and replace 1 ounce of apple cider with 1 ounce of cognac.

About All The Bitter

Expertly crafted entirely by hand in small batches in Northern California, All The Bitter is made with organic and wild foraged ingredients. Free of any artificial or natural flavors, preservatives, added colors, or GMOs, all flavors are vegan and gluten-free. With absolutely 0.0% alcohol, each bottle of All The Bitter is packed with 2-3 times more raw botanicals than traditional alcoholic bitters, creating intense flavors and powerful health benefits.

Committed to the vitality of people and the planet, All The Bitter will donate 3% of all purchases to organizations supporting causes close to the founders. Sourcing organic and wild foraged ingredients are just the beginning of their dedication to the earth. They are partnering with 1% For the Planet, All The Bitter plans to donate 1% of annual sales to solving environmental issues so that their kids' generation has a healthy earth to call home. 2% of annual sales will be contributed in honor of Carly’s Father, Todd, who struggled with substance abuse issues and tragically never found recovery. This portion of the profits will be directly given to non-profits and programs focusing on substance abuse, hoping that anyone seeking help may find it.

To learn more about All The Bitter, visit their website (https://allthebitter.com/) and sign up for their mailing list. Updates will also be shared on their Instagram (@allthebitter) and Facebook (@allthebitter) accounts. All The Bitter is available for purchase on their website with nationwide shipping. Expand your bar toolkit with functional AF bitters, All The Bitter.