New urgent and primary care centre opening soon in Burnaby

CANADA, October 28 - Raj Chouhan, MLA for Burnaby-Edmonds –

“I am truly grateful to represent a government that is so committed to ensuring British Columbians across the province have access to team-based primary care when and where they need it. The people of Burnaby, Edmonds and Greater Vancouver will soon benefit greatly from the new urgent and primary care centre in Metrotown.”

Katrina Chen, MLA for Burnaby Lougheed –

“People in Burnaby and surrounding areas need improved access to primary care close to home. The new Urgent and Primary Care Centre in Metrotown will help fill this need and is an important step in delivering on the promise of a stronger, more accessible health-care system for us all.”

Janet Routledge, MLA for Burnaby North –

“This is great news for people in the community. Our government is taking action to provide even more access to public health-care services and Metrotown UPCC will help those who need it.”

Dr. Victoria Lee, president and CEO, Fraser Health –

“I am pleased to celebrate the opening of our new Urgent and Primary Care Centre. This UPCC will enhance access to urgent care services for Burnaby residents and connect people to community services and care providers who will work together to provide a holistic, culturally safe approach to care. Across our region, our existing urgent and primary care centres are seeing growing success in providing timely care to clients. With the opening of the Metrotown UPCC, we will work with our partners to expand access to urgent care and connect people to longitudinal health services, empowering people to stay healthy and active.”

Dr. Birinder Narang, chair, board of directors, Burnaby Division of Family Practice –

“The Burnaby Division of Family Practice, Fraser Health and our community and municipal partners have a strong history of providing access to our patients. The Edmonds Urgent and Primary Care Centre shows how collaboration can serve patients’ needs in an integrated fashion. We look forward to working with the Metrotown UPCC through our Primary Care Network to serve patients’ increasing complexities while minimizing barriers to access.”

Dr. Peter Barnsdale, regional medical director, Primary Care Integration, Fraser Health –

"We are delighted with the opportunity to expand the UPCC network in Metrotown, providing more residents in the Fraser Health region urgent care services in the neighbourhoods where they live, work and recreate."

Michael Sandler, CEO, Association of Nurses and Nurse Practitioners of BC –

“Nurses and nurse practitioners of B.C. are pleased to see that the knowledge, skills and expertise of the entire health-care team will be utilized to improve access to health care for all British Columbians through urgent and primary care clinics. We believe that this approach will be pivotal in ensuring B.C. families can access health-care services, and we are excited to see the opening of another urgent and primary care clinic in B.C.”