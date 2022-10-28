To ensure B.C.’s trick-or-treaters do not get an unintended surprise this Halloween, parents and caregivers should be alert and check their little ghost’s or goblin’s candy and treats to ensure no cannabis products were accidentally handed out.

"We count on parents and all those who choose to consume cannabis to help keep kids safe. Illegal cannabis often comes in bright and colourful packaging designed to look like popular candy that kids love to get this time of year," said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “It is also important to remember that legal cannabis products can still be attractive to children, and it’s critical for people to put away, lock up and safely store any cannabis products they may have been using – especially edible varieties that could look enticing to young children.”

The dangers posed to young people by illegal, colourful packaging are frequently compounded by a high THC concentration in the unregulated product. All legal cannabis producers must follow strict packaging and labelling rules to ensure products do not appeal to children and youth.

In British Columbia, only adults 19 and older may purchase, possess and consume non-medical cannabis products. Strict penalties are in place for those who sell or provide these products to minors.

It is also important that partygoers plan a safe ride home if they will be consuming cannabis or alcohol as part of Halloween celebrations.

Quick Facts:

Since Canada legalized non-medical cannabis in October 2018, B.C. has implemented a zero-tolerance framework for specific drugs, including cannabis for new drivers in the Graduated Licensing Program.

The Province has extended administrative driving prohibitions to cover drug-affected driving.

Learn More:

Government of Canada’s public advisory about accidental ingestion of illegal copy-cat cannabis products:

https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/accidental-ingestion-illegal-copycat-edible-cannabis-products-causing-serious-harm

B.C. study on Chemical Analysis of Illicit Cannabis:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/gov/public-safety-and-emergency-services/public-safety/cannabis/chemical_analysis_of_illicit_cannabis_report.pdf

Impaired driving laws in B.C.:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/transportation/driving-and-cycling/roadsafetybc/high-risk/drugs-alcohol

Cannabis regulation in B.C.:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/public-safety/cannabis