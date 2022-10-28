TAIWAN, October 28 - President Tsai meets winners of 2022 Golden Merchant Awards

On the morning of October 28, President Tsai Ing-wen met with the winners of the 2022 Golden Merchant Awards, which were this year given to Taiwan's outstanding entrepreneurs, foreign commerce agencies, foreign firms, traditional stores, and Taiwanese pastry shops. Thanking the award winners for working with the government during the COVID-19 pandemic, President Tsai said she looks forward to even more emerging business opportunities in the new post-pandemic era, as well as continued collaboration to ensure that Taiwan maintains a key role in global supply chains.

A translation of President Tsai's remarks follows:

With the 76th Merchant's Day and Golden Merchant Awards Ceremony to be held on November 1, I am delighted to invite you all to the Presidential Office ahead of the awards ceremony, and extend my congratulations to all of you award winners.

Those receiving awards on this occasion come from a wide range of fields, which is a reflection not only of your outstanding achievements in business management, but also of Taiwan's dynamic development across various industries.

Award winners in the outstanding businessperson category include individuals from the semiconductor, electronics, and manufacturing sectors, which are among Taiwan's Six Core Strategic Industries. There are also many of Taiwan's hidden champions. For example, New Deantronics (大瓏企業) holds a key position in the global medical device market, particularly in electrosurgical knives. And SHEICO Group (薛長興公司), which I myself visited, is active in the research, development, and production of key materials, and holds the single largest share of the global diving apparel market. Each of these firms exemplifies the spirit of innovation in research and development among Taiwanese enterprises.

In addition, award winners in the outstanding foreign business category come from the green energy, finance, medicine, and ICT industries. Taiwan is currently working toward transitioning to net-zero emissions by 2050. I am grateful to our friends from foreign businesses for sharing their valuable experiences and joining us to advance sustainable development around the world.

I also want to thank you all for viewing Taiwan so favorably and for choosing to come here and work together with us. One of the awardees, the Taiwan branch of the Dutch company Heineken, has been operating here for 20 years. This year, Heineken decided to put down even deeper roots and acquire a brewery here, a move which we warmly welcome. I also want to give special thanks to the heads of the outstanding foreign commerce agencies for promoting trade and commerce between Taiwan and many important international partners.

Taiwan's economic development is highly diversified. As we internationalize, our traditional industries continue to innovate and create tremendous business opportunities. Winners of the traditional business and Taiwanese pastry awards are all distinguished by their dedication to tradition as well as their innovation.

I thank all business leaders for working with the government during the COVID-19 pandemic. With Taiwan having officially reopened its borders on October 13, international exchanges are resuming and will become even more vibrant. I hope that leaders from all our industries will be able to capitalize on even more emerging business opportunities in the new post-pandemic era. Let us work together to ensure that Taiwan maintains a key role in global supply chains.

Thank you, and I wish you all continued success and prosperity in your business endeavors.