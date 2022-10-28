Submit Release
Province establishing permanent rodenticide restrictions

CANADA, October 28 - The Province is moving forward with permanent regulatory changes that will ban the widespread sale and use of second-generation rodenticides.

Second-generation anticoagulant rodenticides (SGARs) can pose a risk of poisoning to animals that eat poisoned rodents. To reduce this risk, the ministry established an 18-month ban on the sale and use of SGARs in July 2021.

During this 18-month ban, the ministry spoke with technical experts, reviewed the science, outlined proposed regulatory amendments in an intentions paper and held a public consultation.

After reviewing almost 1,600 consultation responses, the ministry is proceeding with the changes as described in the intentions paper. To align with the end of the temporary ban, the revised Integrated Pest Management Regulation will come into effect on Jan. 21, 2023.

The regulation will prohibit the sale and use of SGARs in B.C. for all members of the public, and most commercial and industrial operations. Only select sectors deemed “essential services,” such as hospitals and food production, will be able to purchase and use SGARs, provided they meet the requirements or hire a licensed pest-control company contracted to do this work. This will include holding a certificate and licence, having a site-specific integrated pest-management plan and recording its use.

The changes will reduce unnecessary pesticide use by requiring individuals and businesses to focus on other methods of pest control, such as traps, less toxic rodenticide alternatives and removing food sources.

Learn More:

Read the regulatory amendments in the intentions paper and a summary of the public feedback here:
www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/pesticides-pest-management/legislation-consultation/consultation

