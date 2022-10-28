Macao Yearbook 2022 e-edition published today

MACAU, October 28 - The Chinese, Portuguese and English electronic edition of Macao Yearbook 2022, which is compiled by the Government Information Bureau (GCS) of the Macao SAR, is published today (28 October).

The Macao Yearbook is a comprehensive chronicle. It outlines major events, details of progress achieved, and changes made in the course of Macao’s political, economic, social and cultural development, with the aim of promoting Macao and providing detailed information and data for all who wish to study and understand Macao.

Published annually since 2002, the Macao Yearbook is available in Chinese, Portuguese and English. It is divided into four sections: Administrative Priorities of the MSAR Government; Calendar of Events; Review of the MSAR and Appendices. This year’s Chinese edition comprises 602 pages with about 261,000 words, Portuguese edition 763 pages, and English edition 703 pages; the yearbook is enriched by 254 photographs.

Facing the rebound of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, the Government joined hands with the Macao people to contain the spread of the virus; successfully held the Seventh Legislative Assembly Election; announced the Master Plan for the Development of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin; kick-started the Macao New Neighbourhood project in Hengqin; and inaugurated the Qingmau Checkpoint. Macao Yearbook 2022 has fully chronicled these new developments.

Consisting of 15 chapters, the Review of the MSAR in 2021 presents information on the political and administrative system; legal and judicial system; external relations; economy; tourism; public order; education; culture and sport; health and social welfare; media, communications and information technology; land, infrastructure, housing and public utilities; transport; geography, environment and population; religion and customs; and history.

Since 2016, the Chinese, Portuguese and English editions of the Macao Yearbook is no longer available in print versions in response to the growing popularity of online reading and the need for environmental protection. The yearbook is now available in digital version only.

The e-edition of the Macao Yearbook 2022 has been uploaded to the website of GCS. Interested readers may go to the website (https://yearbook.gcs.gov.mo) or download the following App to browse the latest edition of the Macao Yearbook.