Artemis Shielding Set to Shed the Lead with XYZ-Pure™ Concept

Artemis Shielding’s XYZ-Pure™ product is RoHS and Cal Prop 65 compliant, making it safe for both people and the environment.

FORT PAYNE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artemis Shielding is proud to announce its newest innovation, XYZ-Pure™. Artemis clients in multiple industries across the United States will utilize the new, unique product to protect employees and the environment by removing toxic lead from non-destructive testing facilities.

Artemis, a veteran-owned and operated radiation shielding manufacturer based in Fort Payne, AL, began developing the concept in 2021 to be used as a replacement for concrete in higher energy level computed tomography applications. Its engineers and subject matter experts quickly realized this revolutionary shielding concept could also be adapted to replace steel and lead in lower to mid-range energy applications.

Speaking on the new technology, Artemis CEO Buddy Lockwood stated, “We are excited to introduce XYZ-Pure™ as the latest innovation in the non-destructive testing world. Our team prides itself on never being satisfied with the status quo and with the creation of products like XYZ-Pure™, our partners and clients know we will never stop looking for ways to provide them advanced solutions.”

Lead-free and having a lighter weight than concrete, steel, and lead, XYZ-Pure™ is easily customizable and can be applied in a variety of industries. Artemis is currently using the concept in mobile shielding solutions and x-ray inspection cabinets.

“XYZ-Pure™ was the perfect solution for shielding our new x-ray inspection cabinets. We enjoyed working closely with Artemis Shielding to develop a custom fit solution using their lead-free, non-toxic XYZ-Pure™ concept. They are a fantastic and responsive partner that help us produce top-quality products every time,” said Abhinav Singh, Founder and Global Sales Manager at Pacific NDT.

In addition to the benefits of being non-toxic and cost-effective, XYZ-Pure™ also provides Artemis clients with the peace of mind that comes with knowing their staff, the environment, and the public are safe from the dangers of lead.

About Artemis Shielding
Artemis Shielding is a Veteran Owned and Operated radiation shielding manufacturer headquartered in Fort Payne, Alabama. As a global provider of lead-free, non-toxic radiation shielding material, its team of physicists, engineers, and business leaders are committed to developing customized, precision-fit solutions. All Artemis Shielding solutions are lead-free, non-toxic, and provide superior shielding protection. For more information about Artemis Shielding, visit https://www.artemisshielding.com/.
