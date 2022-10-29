Submit Release
AIM Higher, Inc. Announces Awardees of Inaugural David Wade Hogue Poetry Scholarship

Two New Poetry Awards Benefit Mothers

WEST HURLEY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AIM Higher, Inc. is pleased to announce the winners of the David Wade Hogue Poetry Scholarship. Thanks to generous gifts from AIM Higher President, Poet, and Mentor Kim Noriega and Advisory Board Member, Artist, and Poet Barbara Esmark, two scholarships—The Rocket Man Award and The Martha Award— are being awarded to poets who are mothers in Mr. Hogue’s honor in 2022. Finalists and Semi-finalists have also been selected.

The awardees of The Rocket Man Award are Ana C.H. Silva (Winner), Kristen Holt-Browning (Finalist), and Ann Tweedy (Semi-finalist). The awardees of The Martha Award are Jenny Della Santa (Winner), Janice Colman, Wendy Kagan, and Vera Sirota (Finalists), and Shana Ross (Semi-finalist).

Ms. Noriega says, “These scholarships help transmute a deep, personal sorrow into something meaningful that will carry forward. David Wade Hogue (Dave) and I grew up together in a suburb of Cleveland, Ohio, and were friends for over 50 years. Even during times when our life paths diverged, we’d reconnect as if we’d never missed a beat. I’m counting on that pattern to hold: Dave passed away after a long battle with cancer in October 2021.”

She continues: “Dave told me from the time I was nine or ten that I was born to write. This scholarship fund gives substantive support—enough to make a difference in a poet’s creative life—the way Dave’s belief made a difference in mine. He would love that!"

The Rocket Man Award winner receives participation in one of Ms. Noriega’s Poetry Barn workshops, a one-week Poetry Barn residency, and a $500 cash award for artist support, such as child care, books, etc. The second award, The Martha Award, is a special nod to Dave’s mom, Martha Hogue, who was a poetry lover. This award winner receives a four-month mentorship with Kim Noriega and a $500 cash award for artist support. Finalists receive participation in one of Ms. Noriega’s Poetry Barn workshops and Semi-finalists receive participation in one of her self-paced Poetry Barn workshops.

About AIM Higher, Inc.

AIM Higher’s mission is to help women artists thrive by providing the tools, opportunities, and community needed to live self-sustaining creative lives and share their vision and art with the world.

