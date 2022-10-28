California Artist transforms popular Art Gallery into breathtaking Event Venue
Renowned coastal-inspired wood Artist, Shaun Thomas, is excited to announce the opening of Thomas Studios Event SpaceLAGUNA BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Now available to rent for both private and intimate events, Thomas Studios, is based in the heart of Laguna Beach, California. Boasting ocean views among a private patio, intimate and contemporary rooms and a unique gallery of art, the public are now invited to book this one-of-a-kind venue for their very own special occasion.
Launching with a surprisingly affordable booking rate, the venue is perfect for corporate events, company meetings, holiday parties, fundraising events, birthdays, baby showers, networking events, intimate weddings and so much more.
After seeing huge success with Thomas Studios as an Art Gallery for a number of years, Owner and Artist Shaun Thomas decided to open up bookings for the venue to the public.
"The past few years of hosting my own artwork events, events for personal friends, as well as positive feedback from gallery visitors, I quickly realized how much everyone truly enjoyed their time and how the space enhanced each occasion. It’s because of this unique charm, style and appeal, that I decided to formally open it to the public for private rentals." - Shaun Thomas
“From artwork to interior spaces, bringing any type of vision to life fascinates me. I’ve owned the gallery for a few years now, after first discovering the old vacant space back in 2018. Since then, I’ve followed my ongoing vision of transforming the space into an Art Gallery based on modern tranquillity.” - Shaun Thomas
Specializing in modern coastal-inspired wood sculptures, Shaun Thomas’ simplistic and minimalistic artistic style is not only reflected through his artwork but throughout the interior of the gallery as well. One of his collectors put it best, describing his gallery as an “oasis of style and harmony.”
Nestled along pacific coast highway in popular downtown Laguna Beach, the gallery’s elevated location on the second story gives the venue a private and exclusive feel. Every booking includes an Event Coordinator to help ensure each event runs smoothly.
Thomas Studios has launched the venue bookings in 2022 with reduced priced packages starting from $125 per hour with a maximum capacity of 50 people.
