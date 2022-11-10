Learn How Service Dogs Are Taught to Care for People with Special Needs with 'Bella Joins the Service'
written by Julie Ellis Williams; illustrated by Penny Weber; on sale December 13, 2022
. . . a truly heartwarming story. . . . I fell in love with Bella when reading this book, and you will too!”RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Belle Isle Books of Richmond, Virginia, is pleased to announce the upcoming release of a new children’s book, 'Bella Joins the Service', written by Julie Ellis Williams and illustrated by Penny Weber.
— Laura Numeroff, bestselling author of 'If You Give a Mouse a Cookie'
Bella is a yellow Labrador retriever who loves everything a typical dog loves: chasing tennis balls, swimming in ice-cold creeks, and especially bacon. But when her human owner suffers a terrible injury in a biking accident, he suddenly isn’t able to go on their usual outings.
At first, Bella doesn’t know what to do. She misses her owner, and wants to be helpful. Then Bella gets an idea. With the help of her teacher Patti, Bella learns to become a service dog!
The training is tough, and Bella sometimes makes mistakes—but Patti tells her that it takes time to learn new things. Determined to help her owner get back to doing the things they love, Bella’s loyalty to her person helps her push through—teaching us all a lesson in perseverance, patience, and the power of love.
Based on the true story of one man and his exceptional dog, and enhanced with soft, realistic illustrations that capture their bond, 'Bella Joins the Service' is scheduled for release on December 13, 2022.
'Bella, a fun-loving Lab, spends her days with her person, Kirk. Together, they run, swim, hike, and climb through Colorado’s great outdoors. But one day, everything changes. While mountain biking, Kirk has a disabling fall that leaves him unable to use his arms and legs the way he used to. What’s a Lab to do?
'Bella chooses to “join the service”—service dogs, that is. While Kirk learns a new way of life, Bella learns how to do many things with her nose, mouth, and paws that Kirk can no longer do with his hands.
'Follow Bella and Kirk’s journey as they come full circle to live the same adventurous life they lived before—just differently.'
About the Author
Julie Ellis Williams is a retired elementary school teacher and school counselor. For forty-one years, she connected with and encouraged numerous teachers and students with her motto, “The way you view it, is the way you do it.” Her favorite times are when she’s with her family—her husband Ray; son Clayton and his wife Kelsie; and Kirk and his pup, Maddox.
Like Kirk, Julie loves the outdoors. She also cherishes the memories of her weekly visits to the hospital with her therapy dog Wrigley, and sharing in fun times at home with Wrigley’s sister Addi.
Julie lives with Ray in Ashland, Virginia. 'Bella Joins the Service' is her first published book.
About the Illustrator
Penny Weber is a full-time illustrator from Long Island, New York. She works with Photoshop to create digital paintings, and has illustrated many picture books for the trade and educational markets. Penny lives with her husband, three children, and their fat cat, Tiger.
