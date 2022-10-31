Cynthia Johnson of Bell + Ivy Named Top 100 Digital Marketing Influencer from Brand24

Bell + Ivy Logo Brand 24 Highlights Cynthia Johnson of Bell + Ivy

The list of prominent experts includes entrepreneurs, marketers, and social media managers who have embraced and navigated our new reality.

I’m excited that people are paying attention to the work we are all doing and that we have a chance to embrace the change we all found ourselves in post-covid and innovate the industry.” — Cynthia Johnson

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cynthia Johnson has been named one of the Top 100 Digital Marketing Influencers from Brand24 in their 2022 list. Johnson is an entrepreneur, public speaker, and co-founder & CEO at Bell +Ivy, a marketing communications agency specializing in personal branding. She published “Platform: The Art and Science of Personal Branding” in 2019. Johnson is listed alongside experts such as Ann Handley, co-founder of ClickZ.com, Rand Fishkin, founder of Moz, Andrew Chen, General Partner at Andreessen Horowitz, and Cathy Hackl, godmother of the Metaverse.

Brand24’s analysis of prominent experts includes influencers who are creating high-quality content, have the ability to inspire, build a skillful dialogue with their target audience, and show expertise in their field. “We are confident that we are serving you a top-quality list of experts who not only provide us with quality knowledge in the broad field of marketing but also brilliantly build their personal brands,” said Brand24.

“The Brand24 Top 100 is an honor to be included in,” said Cynthia Johnson. “Many of the experts in this list are great minds and changemakers from a variety of verticals. I’m excited that people are paying attention to the work we are all doing and that we have a chance to embrace the change we all found ourselves in post-covid and innovate the industry.”

Brand24’s methodology for the report is unique in terms of quality and providing hard data to justify the choices. The team monitored several hundred names over the period of 12 weeks, collecting information on what content the experts published, how often, and in which media. Brand24 uses the Presence Score as a deciding factor when selecting the influencers and their appearance order. The Presence Score is an original metric for measuring a person’s online popularity. Brand24 users use it to measure brand awareness, and it’s been proven to help evaluate marketing and PR efforts. The Presence Score metric is calculated based on the number of in-app mentions and their total reach.

About Cynthia Johnson

Cynthia Johnson is an entrepreneur, marketing professional, author, and keynote

speaker. She is a Co-Founder at Bell +Ivy, a personal branding agency based in

Santa Monica, CA. She is co-founder and Chair of WonderKey Collective, a nonprofit

organization focused on collecting and redistributing corporate technology to foster

youth.

About Bell + Ivy

Bell + Ivy is a personal and employee branding agency focused in Healthcare, Finance, and Technology sectors. Bell + Ivy is known for their people-first approach to brand marketing and communication campaigns. They have run employee branding campaigns with a variety of clients such as Linqto, Walmart, Within Health, Alice Technologies, Galaxy Labs, and tab32, to name a few. Bell + Ivy’s work, clients, and team members have been highlighted in a series of publications such as The New York Times, Fast Company, CNBC, Forbes, as well as Inc. and Entrepreneur Magazine in ‘top lists’ of personal branding experts. Learn more information at www.bellivy.com. Follow us on social media at @Bellivyinc.

About Brand24

Brand24 is a media monitoring tool that can easily help you track and analyze online conversations about your company. It gathers company mentions on the internet of particular keywords from multiple sources. Brand24 analyzes websites, blogs, online media, audio, press releases, news sites, discussion boards, social media pages, newsletters, or video sources. Visit www.brand24.com for more info.

