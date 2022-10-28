Senator Jimmy Dillon Announces over $10M in Revitalization Grants for NE Philadelphia

Philadelphia, October 28, 2022 – Today, Senator Jimmy Dillon announced $10,061,936 for 7 projects in the 5th Senatorial District. The grants were awarded from additional Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) funds that were approved by Governor Wolf to further support community and economic development throughout Pennsylvania.

“Northeast Philly is an amazing place to live, work, and raise a family. The projects we’re funding are going to make it even better by supporting jobs, creating new educational opportunities, fighting food insecurity, and cultivating green community spaces. In the coming months and years, this funding will jumpstart these great projects, benefit our economy, and attract people from all over the Delaware Valley.”

The seven projects receiving fundings are:

Tacony Boat Launch, $500,000 – the project will transform an underutilized space with amenities like a restroom, picnic pavilion, fishing pier, and a non-motorized boat ramp. Construction will also include shoreline restoration.

Arsenal Revitalization, $1,000,000 – the project will rehabilitate two buildings in THE ARSENAL. The construction includes the complete interior demolition and modernization so the buildings can be rented to new tenants and ready for occupancy upon execution of leases.

Friends of Archbishop Ryan, INC., $750,000 – the project will rehabilitate an existing field to include a public track and field, lighted for year-round multi-purpose use, as well as ADA-compliant restrooms, concession area, stadium seating, and an adjacent dog park giving the community a state-of-the-art space where they can observe or participate in outdoor activities.

Caring For Friends, $1,250,000 – the project will expand their existing office and warehouse building with a cold storage facility. The new cold storage building will consist of 90% freezer area and 10% cooler area. With the additional cold storage, Caring For Friends will be able to rescue, package, store, and distribute much needed food to the most vulnerable populations in our community. The facility will support more than 250 food cupboards across the city of Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs as well as supporting food delivery to summer meal programs, homebound seniors, persons with disabilities, and veterans.

Holy Family University Hall Addition, $2,000,000 – the project will renovate Holy Family Hall through a visibly attractive new façade and addition on the building creating a showplace in the center of the HFU campus. The newly revamped space will serve as a central gathering area for students and faculty while serving as a one stop shop for enrollment services. The new addition will also include a large community meeting space and provide greater handicap accessibility to those visiting campus.

St. Hubert High School Arts and Design Center, $2,000,000 – the project will transform an obsolete library-turned-media room into a first-class collection of modern studios, labs, instructional spaces and a makerspace. The Arts and Design Center will drive an enriched curriculum including studies in the fine arts, digital arts, fashion and textiles, and musical arts.

Sprinkler Fitters Local 692 Training School, $2,561,936– the project will create a new addition to the union's existing training facilities enhancing their five-year apprenticeship program and continuing education offerings including journeymen training and certification as well as an associate's degree program.

