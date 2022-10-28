Reminder: Pre-General Interim Reporting period begins on Sunday, October 30, 2022

Reminder: Beginning with any contribution received or expenditure made on or after Sunday, October 30, 2022, through November 8, all candidates and political campaign committees (PACs) will be required to use the Registry’s newly revised Interim Report form to file interim reports as required by Tenn. Code Ann. 2-10-105(h). This form must be used by candidates and all PACs to report major contributions, loans, expenditures, and/or obligations during the 10 days immediately preceding a primary or general election and must be filed with the appropriate entity by the end of the next business day following the day on which the contribution or expenditure to be reported is received or made. If such time falls other than during regular working hours, the report shall be filed after the opening of the office of the Registry or election commission on the next working day. These reports must be filed on a rolling basis. For more information on when this report must be used and how to complete the report, refer to the Registry’s Website at https://www.tn.gov/tref/campaign-finance-interim-reports.html.

This form can be submitted by State candidates and PACs participating in State elections using the Registry’s online form at https://stateoftennessee.formstack.com/forms/ss_1123. Local candidates and PACs participating in local elections must file using the paper form with the appropriate county election commission(s).

Each candidate and each political campaign committee must disclose the full name and address of each person or other political campaign committee from whom the filer received and accepted a contribution, loan, or transfer of funds and the date of receipt of such contribution, loan, or transfer of funds which, in the aggregate, equals or exceeds the following: for a candidate/committee participating in the election of a candidate for any statewide office, five thousand dollars ($5,000); for a candidate/committee participating in the election of a candidate for senate, three thousand dollars ($3,000); for a candidate/committee participating in the election of a candidate for any other state or local public office, one thousand dollars ($1,000). Such contributions or loans must be reflected on any subsequent campaign financial disclosure statement required by law.

Further, each candidate and each political campaign committee must disclose the full name and address of each person or recipient entity who was paid or to whom an obligation is owed which equals or exceeds the following: for a candidate/committee participating in the election of a candidate for any statewide office, five thousand dollars ($5,000); for a candidate/committee participating in the election of a candidate for senate, three thousand dollars ($3,000); for a candidate/committee participating in the election of a candidate for any other state or local public office, one thousand dollars ($1,000). Such expenditures or obligations must be reflected on any subsequent campaign financial disclosure statement required by law.

For additional information, please also refer to the FAQs page on the Registry’s Website at https://www.tn.gov/tref/campaign-finance-interim-reports/campaign-finance-interim-reports-faqs.html, or contact the Registry for more information.