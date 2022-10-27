Submit Release
WEDC CEO, NEW North President visit Kewaunee

You can see the positive impact of the state’s Main Street Bounce Back program just by walking a few blocks in the City of Kewaunee.

Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation CEO Missy Hughes and NEW North President Barb Lamue visited several Kewaunee businesses that benefited from the grant program that awarded them grants to improve their operations.

The state has invested $100 million into the program to help approximately 10,000 businesses statewide.

Kewaunee County Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Ben Nelson says businesses in Kewaunee County have recently received roughly $1.7 million in grants, including those from the Main Street Bounce Back program, which is good for the entire community to attract more visitors and future residents.

[Adapted from: WEDC CEO, NEW North President visit Kewaunee October 27, 2022 Door County Daily News]

