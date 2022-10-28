Submit Release
okwrite Technologies Announces New Ownership, Website, and Product Improvements

KINGSTON, ON, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - okwrite Technologies Inc., an award-winning content marketing company, announced it is under new ownership. The company is now led by Kingston business mogul Rick Frasso, a momentous shift for the company, which was ranked as the #1 Content Marketing company in Canada in 2021 (under Clutch) and a Top 20 company globally. In line with the announcement, the company has also released a brand refresh, which includes a refreshed logo and website.

Frasso has decades of experience as an entrepreneur, running successful Kingston businesses like Response IT and Website Design Kingston. Frasso's impact includes the promotion of Camille Croteau, Ph.D. (Kinesiology, Western University), to Chief Operating Officer. Croteau, who has over five years of editing, marketing, and writing experience, is a member of Editors Canada, ACES, and academic associations.

"Camille is the right choice to lead okwrite down the path we have been heading," says Rick Frasso. "We look forward to her leadership and dedication to our clients, employees, and the community."

"I am very excited to take on this new role at okwrite," said Croteau. "I love working for okwrite because we pride ourselves on producing high-quality content at affordable prices. We already have a great business model and a team of talented, hard-working individuals. I'm looking forward to seeing what we can do."

In addition to Croteau's new role, Poet Erin Foley will assume the role of Editor in Chief, and staff writer Amy White will also assume the role of Head of Growth.

okwrite is a Canadian content marketing company that provides written content, including blogs, web copy, and newsletters, and Content Marketing Managed ServicesTM, a product that streamlines blog creation by offering strategy, client support, and blog posting. As part of this new ownership, the company expects natural changes to the pricing model and increases in production quality.

About okwrite

okwrite is a leader in content marketing services. okwrite offers the best digital experience on your website and emails while growing your digital and email marketing campaigns. With a team of full-time and contract writers, copy-editors, content strategists, delivery experts, and marketing gurus, all based in Canada, the US, and the UK. The company also offers partner services, including digital marketing services.

