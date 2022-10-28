PKF O'Connor Davies' Dawn Perri Named a 'Notable HR Leader' by Crain's New York Business

Firm's Chief Human Resources Officer receives dual accolades recognizing her leadership and efforts in cultivating a welcoming and encouraging work environment

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP, one of the nation's largest accounting, tax and advisory firms, is proud to announce that Dawn Perri, Partner and the Firm's Chief Human Resources Officer, has been selected as one of Crain's New York Business' "Notable HR Leaders." In addition to this recognition by the leading voice of the New York metropolitan business community, Perri is a recipient of 914INC. Magazine's "2022 Women in Business Awards" honoring the most successful businesswomen in Westchester County, New York. These dual accolades underscore Perri's transformative leadership and unwavering commitment to enacting positive change throughout the Firm and her local community.

"Dawn is an impactful senior leader and these awards, while impressive and well-deserved, come as no surprise," said Kevin J. Keane, Executive Chairman at PKF O'Connor Davies. "Her recognition by Crain's and other notable publications is a direct reflection of her tireless efforts to improve our culture, grow our team and deepen our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion."

Perri brings over 25 years of experience to her role spearheading the human resources efforts of the Firm's 18 offices and over 1,400 team members. A member of the Firm's Leadership Team and the winner of the 2021 Ovation Award for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) by the New Jersey Society of Certified Public Accountants (NJCPA), Perri was instrumental in cultivating a robust DE&I program for the Firm and hiring its first DE&I manager. In addition, she is credited with launching the Firm's "Summer Friday Pilot Program," enhancing its bonus and benefits program and expanding its recruitment team. Outside of the office, she is a board member of the White Plains Youth Bureau.

"To be recognized for my work and impact is an immense honor," Perri said. "My goal has always been to ensure our Firm is one of our industry's top workplaces, where all feel confident, valued and accepted for who they are. These two awards have only strengthened my dedication to that work and have been made possible by the support of our incredible HR team."

Crain's New York Business' list of "Notable HR Leaders" encompasses innovators across the New York metropolitan area who are effecting change in their firms' human resources departments. Honorees are recognized for revolutionizing new approaches to acquiring and retaining employees, enhancing company culture, and promoting diversity, equity and inclusion. Furthermore, leaders must demonstrate involvement in either community and/or philanthropic activities, mentoring programs, or diversity and inclusion initiatives. Honorees were profiled in a special edition of Crain's New York Business published on October 17, 2022.

914INC. Magazine's "Women in Business Awards" is an annual celebration of the most enterprising, influential and inspirational female executives, entrepreneurs, and government and nonprofit leaders in the Westchester County region. Honorees will be featured in the November/December issue of 914INC. Magazine and at a special event on November 17, 2022, at the Sleepy Hollow Conference + Convention Center.

