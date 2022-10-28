Submit Release
ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend

GLENVIEW, Ill., Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Illinois Tool Works Inc. ITW declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $1.31 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022. The dividend equates to $5.24 per share on a full-year basis. The dividend will be paid on January 12, 2023 to shareholders of record as of December 30, 2022.

About Illinois Tool Works
ITW ITW is a Fortune 200 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenues totaling $14.5 billion in 2021. The company's seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW's approximately 45,000 dedicated colleagues around the world thrive in the company's decentralized and entrepreneurial culture. www.itw.com


