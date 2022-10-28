Customer Relationship Management Industry

Rising demand for automated engagement with customers, digital operations, and enhancing customer experience & services are driving the market growth.

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Customer Relationship Management Market Expected to Reach USD 96.39 Billion by 2027-AMR ." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape.

Surge in adoption of new cutting edge technologies in various organizations and rise in need to create new mile stone in customer engagement, sustainability and product marketing sector. In addition, increase in demand for customer satisfaction and simplification of customer order generation and delivery system to increase satisfaction of customer and its sustainability increases the use of customer relationship management software among the organization.

Depending on deployment mode, the cloud segment garnered the largest share in 2019, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. The segment is expected to witness highest growth in the upcoming years as cloud deployment does not need any investment in IT infrastructure as all data is stored on cloud server, which increases the demand for customer relationship management software in small and medium scale organizations.

The service segment is expected to witness highest growth, as service segment of customer relationship management market ensures effective coordination between software provider companies and users of CRM software by providing services such as implementation, training, consulting services, and managed services. The adoption of these software speeds up the customer satisfaction of various industrial verticals such as BFSI, IT & telecommunication, and healthcare, which maximizes the value of existing customer by optimizing their needs and minimizes the cost of operation. This further fuel the adoption of services that are needed to handle the software properly.

Region wise, the CRM market was dominated by North America. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.

This report gives an in-depth profile of some key customer relationship management industry players in the CRM market, which include Insightly, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Netsuite Inc., Oracle Corporation, Pegasystems, Sage Group plc, Salesforce.com, Inc., SAP SE, SugarCRM, and Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd. This study includes market trends, customer relationship management market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

Key Findings Of The Study

• By component, the software segment dominated the customer relationship management market in 2019. However, the service segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.

• On the basis of deployment mode, the cloud segment accounted for the highest revenue of CRM market in 2019; and is expected to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period.

• Depending on organizational size, the large scale enterprise segment generated the highest revenue in 2019. However, the small and medium scale segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the near future.

• Depending on industry vertical, the BFSI industry generated the highest revenue in 2019. However, the retail & e-commerce industry is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the near future.

