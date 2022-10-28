Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,685 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 281,321 in the last 365 days.

Largest Powerball Jackpot of the Year Now Up to $825 Million

Saturday drawing marks second largest Powerball jackpot in game history

JACKSON, MISS. – Friday morning, the Powerball® group again increased the jackpot from $800 million to an estimated $825 million (estimated $410.2 cash value) for the Saturday, Oct. 29, drawing.

Saturday’s drawing marks the largest Powerball jackpot of 2022 so far and the second largest in the game’s 30-year history, only behind the Jan. 13, 2016, jackpot of $1.586 billion. This is the 37th draw in the current jackpot run. It was last hit on Aug. 3 for $206.9 million in Pennsylvania.

Coverage of all possible combinations was estimated at 17.4% in the Wednesday, Oct. 26, drawing.

The Mega Millions®jackpot for tonight is an estimated $64 million, with an estimated cash value of $31 million; the jackpot for the Mississippi Match 5 drawing Saturday, Oct. 29, is an estimated $134,000.

###

You just read:

Largest Powerball Jackpot of the Year Now Up to $825 Million

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.