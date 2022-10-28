Axios Investigations Firm Named One Of The Best Investigations Companies According to User Reviews and Bark
We are very excited about the growth of the company and the direction we are taking. We work to treat each Client with respect and be a positive influence on all of whom come in contact with our firm.”RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Axios Investigations Firm has been selected as the of the "Top Investigations Firms" in North Carolina and the coveted Elite Pro Status on Bark using user reviews. The company is one of the largest investigations firms in the United States with corporate offices in Raleigh, NC, Los Angeles, CA, Seattle, WA, Dallas, TX, Washington, DC, and New York, NY. The company was founded by veterans and comprised special forces, veterans, law enforcement, and tier-one staff members.
— CEO, Axios Investigations Firm, LLC
Speaking with the CEO of Axios Investigations, he stated that "he prides himself on his team's work our corporate ethos "Ever Vigilant.'" The company was founded with the vision to "work diligently and vigilantly with each client and task. At Axios Investigations and be “worthy” of your business." The company plans on continually expanding its operations throughout the United States and looks to expand into additional states once the licensing has been approved. Also, Axios Investigations Firm plans to create a secondary company to break off from the investigations side and focus solely on Executive Level Protections (EP) and Security Consultation. The company has grown vastly since its founding and the demand for Executive Protection and Security has grown. To meet the demands the company will create a spin-off company first quarter of the next year 2023. The goal is to provide Special Forces and Tier-One Veterans the means to use the skills they developed in multiple deployments to the Afghanistan and Iraq regions. This will also help provide them with jobs and a way to be home with their families more.
