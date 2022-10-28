Press Releases

Farm Transition Grant Features Four Dynamic Categories to Support Connecticut Agricultural Producers

(HARTFORD, CT) – The Connecticut Department of Agriculture is pleased to announce the 2023 Farm Transition Grant (FTG) application period will open on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. The grant features four dynamic categories to address gaps in funding to support farmers in times of growth and change. Applications are due no later than 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11, 2022.

“The Farm Transition Grant categories offer an array of funding opportunities to meet the needs of a diverse spectrum of Connecticut farmers and agricultural cooperatives,” said Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt. “Whether it is a new farmer whose completed project has advanced their business forward by five years or a seasoned producer looking to make the investments to expand production or diversify for business growth, these grant funds are directly contributing to a positive impact that will provide long-term sustainability of CT Grown products.”

The Farm Transition Grant is a matching reimbursement grant program for Connecticut farmers and agricultural cooperatives to support the diversification of existing farm operations, transitioning to value-added agricultural production and sales. Funding is provided through C.G.S. Section 22-26k.

The grant categories are summarized below. New Farmer Micro Grants: Up to $5,000 awarded to support new and beginning individuals or partnerships with one full year to three years of production history, seeking long-term careers that financially support them through farming and agriculture.

Infrastructure Investment Grant: Up to $20,000 awarded to support farmers in production for a minimum of three years with a need for infrastructure to expand the farm’s production and operation.

Research and Development Grant: Up to $25,000 awarded for farms to conduct research to assess the viability and interest to develop a new product line, service, or market.

Innovation and Diversification Grant: Up to $49,999 awarded for the implementation of a new product or service for market or business expansion after a research and development phase has been explored.

Grant guidelines and forms can be found at www.CTGrown.gov/grants with additional details on match requirements and eligible expenses.

Two workshop options will be available to assist interested applicants in learning about the grant categories, submission process, and tips for writing their application. An in-person workshop will occur at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the Hartford County UConn Extension Office in Farmington. Registration is required to attend this workshop. Click here to register for the in-person workshop.

A virtual workshop will occur at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 17, 2022, via Webex. The session will be recorded and posted to the agency website if you are unable to attend the live event. Click here to register for the webinar.

Questions regarding the Farm Transition Grant can be directed to Alison Grabarz at Alison.Grabarz@ct.gov. More information on application requirements, submission process, and accompanying forms can be found online at www.CTGrown.gov/grants.

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture mission is to foster a healthy economic, environmental, and social climate for agriculture by developing, promoting, and regulating agricultural businesses; protecting agricultural and aquacultural resources; enforcing laws pertaining to domestic animals; and promoting an understanding among the state's citizens of the diversity of Connecticut agriculture, its cultural heritage, and its contribution to the state's economy. For more information, visit www.CTGrown.gov.