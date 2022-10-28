Submit Release
The U.S. Urges Kosovo to Extend License Plate Implementation Deadline

The United States, alongside our international partners, urges the government of Kosovo to extend the implementation period for the new license plate regime.  Kosovo has the right to implement the license plate regime under the Brussels Agreement, but an extension of the timeline is in the interest of making progress on the EU-facilitated dialogue to normalize Kosovo-Serbia relations.  The United States is disappointed and concerned that the government of Kosovo has rejected requests to do so from its international partners.  Kosovo and Serbia should urgently and flexibly work to reach a comprehensive agreement on normalized relations, centered on mutual recognition.  It is important that both parties reduce inflammatory rhetoric and undertake concrete actions to demonstrate their commitment to constructive collaboration to ensure a stable and prosperous future for the region.

