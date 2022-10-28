Coveted Blackhawk Country Club Estate to Auction via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions & Sotheby's International Realty

3114 Blackhawk Meadow Lane, Danville, California Crown jewel of coveted Blackhawk Country Club community Custom-designed & rebuilt in 2021 with no luxury spared The ultimate in elegance with sweeping entertaining spaces Unobstructed Mt. Diablo views from 5± fully landscaped acres

The custom-designed property features views of Mt. Diablo on nearly 5 acres complete with a putting green and multi-use tennis/pickleball/ basketball court.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An estate beyond compare, 3114 Blackhawk Meadow Lane sits at the easternmost point of the exclusive gated Blackhawk Country Club. The fully-renovated property will auction in December Without Reserve via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions as part of their December Global Sale. Listed for $14 million, the property will sell in cooperation with listing agent Debi DiCello of Sotheby's International Realty San Francisco to the highest bidder, regardless of price. Bidding is scheduled to open 9 December and conclude 14 December live at Sotheby’s New York, becoming one of the first-ever properties to gavel at the world’s premier destination for art and luxury. Bidding will also be available on Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, casothebys.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions, especially after their many successes in California and to the added exposure surrounding their Global Sale,” stated seller, Cindy Thompson. “I’m eager for a global audience of high-net-worth buyers to see how exquisite the property is first- hand. We look forward to capitalizing on this opportunity and await the pay off come auction day.”

Five meticulously landscaped acres and unobstructed views of Mount Diablo paint a picturesque backdrop for the 10,000-plus-square-feet of living space, including an expansive five-bedroom main home plus detached one-bedroom guest home. Custom-designed and rebuilt in 2021, this estate spares no luxury, from the elegant finishes throughout to the eco-friendly upgrades such as solar power for the entire property. Explore endless flagstone patios between the heated mountain-view loggia, flexible outdoor entertaining spaces, and the infinity-edge saltwater pool. The private putting green allows tee practice before visiting Blackhawk’s two championship courses.

Additional features include an all new infrastructure and masterful construction completed by R&J Construction, complete with chic, timeless interior design by Karen Jacobs ASID; Massive family room with floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace and window wall, opening to the outdoor entertaining spaces; Flexible and expertly-appointed indoor entertaining spaces including elegant dining areas and a chef’s kitchen, fitted with designer appliances, bull-nosed slab granite counters, and an oversized island and breakfast bar; additional spaces including a dedicated office space, fitness center, upper-level bonus room, billiards room, executive office, and media room; outdoor fire pit, two barbecue centers, and full-sized tennis court designed for flexible use as a pickleball or basketball court; wine cellar; attached two- and three-car garages with ample built-in storage; heated floors, state-of-the-art home automation, and solar-powered electricity for entire property—all within the exclusive Blackhawk Country Club gated community, granting access to its two championship golf courses, tennis, fitness center, and clubhouses.

“Everything needed for comfort and convenience can be found in this truly exquisite estate,” stated Debi DiCello, Listing Agent. “From the resort-inspired amenities, the full-home renovations, and the eco-friendly additions, this custom-built estate presents an exceptional opportunity to own in one of the most exclusive communities in the East Bay Area.”

Blackhawk Country Club boasts a reputation as one of California’s most coveted communities. Setting a gold standard for luxury living, natural splendor and incredible amenities elevate the experience of living amongst the multimillion dollar homes, surrounded by acres of wide-open space. Two championship golf courses and clubhouses, the Lakeside and Falls, offer the opportunity to spend countless hours on the greens. From social clubs to tennis courts, Blackhawk’s members are never short on recreation. The top-tier schools nearby in San Ramon Valley Unified School District make Blackhawk even more appealing to families. Nearby Blackhawk Plaza provides incredible shopping, just ten minutes from the property. Convenient freeway access also ensures greater California and beyond is always at your fingertips.

3114 Blackhawk Meadow Lane is available for showings daily 1–4PM by appointment and additionally available for private virtual showings.

Simultaneously featured on Sothebys.com and casothebys.com and showcased in London, Hong Kong, and Dubai, the properties hand-picked for the December Global Sale will benefit from global exposure and positioning alongside the finest luxury items in the world. View all of the these incredible properties at casothebys.com

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the information listed on the property page. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit casothebys.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. In November 2021, the firm was acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, holding a joint 80 percent ownership stake. Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Since Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ inception in 2008, it has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 33 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit casothebys.com.

About Sotheby’s International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans 1,000 offices located in 72 countries and territories worldwide, including 43 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Realogy entered into a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby’s, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby’s International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby’s International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby’s auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.

