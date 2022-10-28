CEOs: Transform Culture by Leveraging Art and (Neuro)Science using new book: The Art and Science of Culture.
EINPresswire.com/ -- The term “culture” has grown by leaps and bounds since the turn of the 21st century. But how many business leaders have a firm grasp on how to assess and develop their company’s culture, engage employees to embrace it, and leverage it as a strategic asset to drive business results?
Authors Chad Carr and Matt Herzberg have neatly packaged nearly three decades of experience successfully transforming the culture of some of the most iconic and successful organizations worldwide. The Art and Science of Culture: The Power of Seeing What’s Hidden distills their lessons to equip you to notice and shape your organizational culture easily. And they help leaders see the impact to results that healthier, higher-performing cultures naturally create.
Culture has been defined as the key ingredient that defines success or failure for all companies. Combining intensive scientific research with real-world experience leading culture transformation from the inside and outside of organizations, the authors present a proven process of building strong cultural values along with a scalable framework that your organization can easily understand, take to heart, and adopt.
Here is an excerpt of the Foreword, written by iconic thought leader, speaker, and author Tom Peters:
“This book is staggeringly well-researched. I was bowled over… by some of the hard science that allows us to truly understand what goes on beneath the covers (and between the ears) of those who toil in and lead organizations… I can say that among the many books on the topic of corporate culture I’ve ingested, this one dives the deepest into the process of understanding and changing an organization’s culture. I could call it a “page turner” (it was for me), but it demands deep study to appreciate the neurological roots of “what’s hidden” in the heads of the folks who work for and with you.”
Mr. Carr and Mr. Herzberg speak and write with confidence, conviction, and experience about culture. Their book will help you discover what’s been hidden in your organization’s culture and how that can help it soar to the top tier of your field.
The Art and Science of Culture: The Power of Seeing What’s Hidden is available on Amazon.com.
Contact authors Chad Carr and Matt Herzberg at their website: https://www.artandscienceofculture.com or through their emails at:
matt.herzberg@principledtransformation.com or
chad.carr@principledtransformation.com
Chad Carr
