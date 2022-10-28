Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,691 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 281,270 in the last 365 days.

Senator Haywood Responds to Tax Reform Code Amendment

Senator Art Haywood

Harrisburg, Pa. – October 27, 2022 – State Senator Art Haywood (D-Montgomery/Philadelphia) released the following statement in support of an amendment to House Bill 1059, legislation designed to improve the Tax Reform Code:

“On Wednesday, I voted yes on the tax reform code amendment, and I am pleased that $20 million will fund affordable housing. The Pennsylvania House of Representatives and State Senate passed this legislation and I look forward to the governor signing it into law. Thank you to all the advocates who kept the faith and continued fighting for this victory.”

The amendment, A05857, updates Article XI-C and increases the amount of realty transfer tax that is dedicated to the Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement Fund (PHARE) from $40 million to $60 million.

The PHARE Fund was established by Act 105 of 2010 to assist with the creation, rehabilitation, and support of affordable housing throughout the Commonwealth.

On Thursday, the General Assembly presented the amendment to Governor Tom Wolf, and he is expected to sign.

###

You just read:

Senator Haywood Responds to Tax Reform Code Amendment

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.