Nebraska Meat Processing Wastewater Pretreatment and Runoff Control Grant Applications Now Open

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) is accepting applications for the Nebraska Meat Processing Wastewater Pretreatment and Runoff Control Program. The Program was created by the Nebraska Legislature as part of LB1014 and is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund.

DED has designed the program to be extended to a Nebraska municipality or intermunicipal agency that has identified a site for locating and constructing a publicly-owned pretreatment works for the development of a site supporting a new meat processing facility.

Through this grant, DED will use funds to provide financial assistance for wastewater pretreatment and runoff control for meat processing plant site development. Eligible centralized wastewater pretreatment projects include: primary and secondary treatment, advanced treatment, sewer system, CSO correction, climate resilience, and security.

Applications may be submitted electronically through DED’s Grant Management System. The last day to submit applications is Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. The application can be found at https://ne.amplifund.com/Public/Opportunities/Details/4f51ed4c-606c-4276-a7f4-ba9fb34e183d.

Program requirements, application guidelines, and more information about the Nebraska Meat Processing Wastewater Pretreatment and Runoff Control can be found on DED’s webpage at https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/recovery/meat-processing-wastewater/.

For additional information, contact Business Project Manager Lorena Reichert at lorena.reichert@nebraska.gov or 402-314-6468.