UZBEKISTAN, October 27 - The President of Uzbekistan takes part in the “Central Asia – European Union” Summit

The President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev took part in the “Central Asia – European Union” Summit, in Astana.

The event was also attended by the President of the European Council Charles Michel, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Hojamyrat Geldimyradov.

By the agenda, the prospects for developing political dialogue, enhancing interregional interaction, intensifying trade and economic cooperation, and cultural and humanitarian exchanges were discussed.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in his speech highlighted the key priorities of the strategy of irreversible reforms in the New Uzbekistan – to build a strong state based on the rule of law with effectively functioning market mechanisms as well as high living standards and comfortable living conditions.

“We will not rest on our laurels, and we intend to increase the scale of our reforms. It is primarily about the unconditional rule of law, full support for the civil society institutions, human rights and gender equality, freedom of speech and religion”, the Head of the state emphasized.

It was noted that in the economic dimension, we will continue to create the most favorable conditions for entrepreneurs, continue the uncompromising fight against corruption, and encourage the development of a competitive and innovative business environment.

The main attention was paid to promoting the agenda of good neighborliness and regional partnership.

As Shavkat Mirziyoyev noted, “as a result of joint efforts, an entirely new political atmosphere has emerged in Central Asia. Within a few years, many of the problems that have accumulated for decades, in the solution of which virtually no one had believed, have been resolved”.

Today, the situation has changed dramatically. We have introduced a visa-free regime, opened up all checkpoints. We have restored and increased the frequency of flights and land transport.

The cooperative ties are being strengthened, the joint investment companies and other financial instruments have been established to implement the major projects.

“Indeed, there are still unresolved issues in the region. However, we are convinced that our strong political will and common creative spirit shall contribute to bringing the brotherly countries and peoples of the region closer together”, the Leader of Uzbekistan emphasized.

In this regard, speaking for the consistent deepening of interaction between Central Asia and the European Union, the President of Uzbekistan defined several priority areas.

First of all, we need to address a whole range of issues for the development of trade and economic cooperation:

– ensure that our industrial products comply with high European standards and technical regulations.

– establish efficient transport and logistics corridors for optimal access to the EU market, primarily the development of the Trans-Caspian multimodal route, taking into account the current restrictions.

– conduct joint marketing research and targeted events, as well as promotions to ensure the goods from the Central Asian countries are recognizable and in demand by European consumers.

– meet the great need for European investments and technologies.

For a systematic solution to all these issues, Shavkat Mirziyoyev proposed to establish the European Union – Central Asia Economic Cooperation Committee at the level of the Deputy Prime Ministers and develop a long-term strategic program to deepen the trade and economic cooperation and develop transport and communication connectivity, covering the goals and objectives of the “Global Gates” initiative.

In addition, he invited the European side to actively join the implementation of the “Green Agenda” program adopted in our region, in particular, in the following specific areas: widespread introduction of the eco-innovations, energy-efficient and resource-saving technologies, digitalization of economic sectors, development of smart agriculture by the help of the European network “Smart-AKIS”, tapping the potential of renewable energy sources.

It was noted that in the humanitarian sphere, it is necessary to intensify cooperation in such areas as education and innovation exchanges, cultural and tourist ties.

Within the framework of the “Erasmus+” and “Horizon Europe” programs, it was proposed to implement the project on the introduction of advanced European methods of education, organization of the joint fundamental and applied research.

To broadly familiarize the European partners with the unique historical heritage, rich culture and traditions of the peoples of our region, it is planned to hold the major exhibition events in the Louvre in Paris in the second half of November.

“We stand for the annual organization of such events in the European capitals and cultural centers”, Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

He also noted an enormous potential in tourism and proposed to present to the attention of the leading European operators the concept of a common regional tourism product during the first “EU – Central Asia” Tourism Forum in the city of Khiva next year.

The President of Uzbekistan emphasized that the key direction of ​​cooperation is ensuring regional security. He highly appreciated the practical assistance of the European Union in the framework of joint programs to combat terrorism, radicalism and extremism, organized crime, drug trafficking and other common challenges.

Based on international practice, it was proposed to establish cooperation between our intelligence and law enforcement agencies to exchange information and jointly counter modern threats.

The similarity of the concerns of the parties on the issue of the Afghan settlement was noted.

Uzbekistan regularly sends humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people, and has not stopped the supply of electricity, oil products, and food even in the most difficult periods, have not stopped the transit of goods to Afghanistan through Uzbekistan.

The readiness to continue the productive cooperation with the European partners in using the potential of logistics and educational hubs in the border city of Termez was noted.

The President of Uzbekistan emphasized that “the global and regional situation has changed dramatically, which today requires more active support from the European partners for the integration processes in Central Asia”.

In this regard, it was proposed to consider the possibility of adopting a multilateral program document – a road map to accelerate the implementation of the European Union Strategy on Central Asia and consolidate partnerships.

Confidence was expressed that these issues will be discussed in detail during the upcoming joint Ministerial Conference on Connectivity, which will be held next month in Samarkand.

In conclusion of the statement, the President once again reaffirmed Uzbekistan’s commitment to an open and productive dialogue in the “European Union – Central Asia” format in the interests of stability, sustainable development and prosperity of our countries.

Source: UzA