UZBEKISTAN, October 27 - Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan Presidents discuss current issues of practical interaction

The President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as part of his participation in the “Central Asia – European Union” Summit.

Issues of further strengthening good neighborliness, strategic partnership and alliance between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan were considered.

The need for enhancing practical interaction in priority areas of bilateral cooperation was noted.

The main attention was paid to the prospects for increasing trade turnover, the implementation of investment projects in industry, energy, transport and logistics, agriculture and other sectors of the economy.

Views were exchanged on regional and international issues. The agenda of the upcoming summit of the Organization of Turkic States to be held on November 11 in the city of Samarkand, was discussed.

