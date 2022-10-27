Submit Release
President Shavkat Mirziyoyev completes his working visit to Kazakhstan

UZBEKISTAN, October 27 - The President of Uzbekistan took part and addressed the “Central Asia – European Union” Summit, putting forward important proposals and initiatives to further enhance multifaceted cooperation between the countries of the region and the EU.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi saw off the President of Uzbekistan at Astana International Airport.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev returned to Tashkent.

Source: UzA

