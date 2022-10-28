TechProjects Welcomes Dhanunjayarao Vasireddy (DJ) as Head of Business Applications

TechProjects welcomes DJ

Vasireddy will take up the position immediately, working directly with the company’s executive leadership team and partners.

NORTH BRUNSWICK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TechProjects today revealed the appointment of Dhanunjayarao 'DJ' Vasireddy as Head of Business Applications. Vasireddy will take up the position immediately, working directly with the company’s executive leadership team and partners.

One of the fastest-growing IT consulting and staffing services companies worldwide, North Brunswick, NJ-headquartered TechProjects is a one-stop shop for hiring. The company is now ramping up its mission to provide clients with the very best Return on Investment for IT solutions.

An accomplished Oracle consultant, Vasireddy brings decades of experience in product strategy, management, and innovation across the automotive, food and dairy, and gaming industries — including 3PL, logistics, and transportation.

Vasireddy’s hands-on experience covers Supply Chain Planning, Procurement, Manufacturing, Maintenance, Order Management, Enterprise Asset Management (eAM), 3PL and FTZ (foreign trade zones), SCADA, and IoT monitoring.

Vasireddy has a master’s degree in Tool Design and Manufacturing from Central Institute of Tool Design and Manufacturing, Hyderabad. He has six years of shop floor experience with Ford and Tata Motors. Most recently, he worked implementing Manufacturing, Maintenance and Supply Chain Planning Cloud software solutions.

On his appointment, Vasireddy remarked: “I am really honored and excited to assume this role. TechProjects has a unique position in the marketplace, as it is equipped to offer consulting services for product design and ERP implementation across multiple industries.”

Vasireddy said he was confident that the passion and dedication of his team members will drive the company’s growth: “TechProjects is a natural fit for me,” he added. “I look forward to applying my experience, within the framework of TechProjects’ own mission and values."

About TechProjects

TechProjects places hard-to-find skilled IT professionals on contract, contract-to-hire, and FTEs. The fast-moving service ensures close, personalized attention in areas like enterprise digital transformation, data intelligence and automation, and IT security.

Founded 14 years ago, TechProjects emphasized a focus on customer-centricity while building an employee-driven, open culture of innovation to foster talent. The company has served local, state, and other governmental establishments — with a long track record in healthcare and education.

A Proprietary, Innovative, System-Driven Recruiting Solution

TechProjects applies a customizable and scalable model designed to support the changing needs of your talent acquisition team. Working with system integrators, we are focused on driving outcomes that keep clients one step ahead.

With over 150 specialists, we have 80 large projects under our belt to date. These typically involve end-to-end IT application architecture, software development and implementation, quality analysis, and systems support.

TechProjects offers deep expertise in both Oracle and Microsoft technologies. We are a minority, women-owned, GSA schedule 70, and NJ disadvantage-certified company.