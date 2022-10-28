July Ohio Bar Exam Results Announced

The Supreme Court of Ohio has released results from the July 2022 Ohio Bar Examination.

Among the 847 first-time test takers, 80% earned passing scores. A total of 970 aspiring lawyers sat for the exam, and 703 – or 72% – passed.

In January, the administrative procedure for being admitted to take the exam transitioned to an electronic process from the previous paper-only system. Applicants are now able to submit required documents and pay fees electronically. The digital transition also allows applicants to receive their individual results immediately in a private portal rather than waiting to receive their results by mail.

Those who meet all requirements will be sworn in at special sessions of the Supreme Court on Nov. 14 at the Palace Theatre in Columbus.

New lawyers and their guests are invited to visit the Thomas J. Moyer Ohio Judicial Center immediately following the ceremony. The Ohio State Bar Association will host a reception in the Moyer Judicial Center’s Grand Concourse.

The bar exam is administered twice a year by the Court, which regulates the practice of law in Ohio, including the admission of new attorneys, the biennial registration of current attorneys, attorney discipline in cases of misconduct, and the administration of continuing legal education.