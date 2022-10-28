Global Teeth Whitening Products Market is Expected to Reach $8,316.50 million by 2030 - Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Teeth Whitening Products Market revenue was US$ 4,998.05 million in 2021 and is forecast to increase to US$ 8,316.50 million by 2030. During the forecast period of 2022 to 2030, the global market will grow at a CAGR of 6.03%.
Request Sample Report at: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/teeth-whitening-products-market
The most frequent cosmetic dentistry procedure, teeth whitening (also termed as cosmetic tooth bleaching), enhances the impression of discolored or stained teeth. Oxidation can result in white teeth as it breaks down coloring agents deep within enamel pores. Unlike over-the-counter products, dentists use more potent chemicals to lessen tooth sensitivity. Powdered activated charcoal is widely being used in recent years. They are utilized for removing spots with a toothbrush. The industry standard for whitening trays and strips has been hydrogen peroxide or carbamide for many years. Furthermore, a teeth whitening product needs hydrogen peroxide or carbamide peroxide as an active ingredient to work.
Market Influencing Factors
Drivers
The increasing awareness and consciousness regarding oral health and hygiene and the rising impact of social media on esthetics drive the global market.
The effortless accessibility of teeth whitening products such as gels and toothpaste via offline and online platforms boosts global market growth.
Improvements in technology have carried a collection of choices for the teeth whitening market, which broadens consumer options and improves the consumer's interest in aesthetic dental practices. Therefore, this factor will offer lucrative prospects for the global market.
Customers are becoming more mindful of the need for a whiter, healthier smile to enhance their personalities, raising awareness of oral health and cleanliness. As a result, this increases demand for the global market.
Restraints
Limitations on using teeth whitening products are negative factors that slow down the overall industry growth during the forecast period. There have been several regulatory regimes imposed worldwide for the use of teeth whitening products as they gained popularity among the people.
Regarding the selling of several teeth-whitening products, producers and brands are facing restrictions. For instance, the amount of hydrogen peroxide that can be used and sold openly is limited.
Segmentation Overview
Based on the solution, the supplies/material segment is forecast to grow at a considerable rate over the forecast period due to the rising adoption of products such as powders, toothpaste, gels, etc., for the whitening of teeth.
On the basis of composition, the glycerine segment is forecast to grow the fastest during the forecast period because it prevents teeth from drying out.
In terms of treatment options, in 2021, the professionally dispensed take-home kits segment dominated the global teeth whitening products market.
The online segment sales channel is likely to have the highest market share over the projected period owing to the easy and fast accessibility of online purchases.
In 2021, the household segment held dominance in the market as a result of the growing adoption of teeth-whitening products at homes.
On the basis of region, in 2021, Asia Pacific held dominance in the global teeth whitening products market due to the rising awareness of dental aesthetics and the existence of many manufacturing plants of companies in the region.
Regional Overview
In North America teeth whitening product market, the United States dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2021
The United States held dominance in the North America market in 2021 due to the increasing demand for innovative and technologically developed teeth whitening products.
However, Mexico is likely to have considerable market growth over the projected period owing to the growth in oral health and hygiene procedures.
In the Asia Pacific teeth whitening product market, China accounted for a major share
China holds the major share of the Asia-Pacific market in 2021 owing to the existence of many manufacturing plants of competitors and the growing awareness of dental aesthetics in the region.
In 2021, South Africa garnered a significant market share in the MEA teeth whitening product market
South Africa accounted for a substantial market share in 2021 and will have the fastest growth during the projection period.
In South America teeth whitening product market, Brazil is forecast to grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period
In 2021, Brazil maintained the highest market share and will have a considerable growth rate during the forecast period.
Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/teeth-whitening-products-market
Company Profile
New York City's Park Avenue is the headquarters of Colgate-Palmolive Company, an American global consumer goods corporation. In addition to creating and distributing domestic, health, personal care, and veterinary products, the company also provides veterinary services.
Consumer goods manufacturer Unilever plc has its headquarters in London, England. There are many products produced by Unilever, including food, ice cream, cosmetics, condiments, cleaning supplies, and personal care items.
It was in 1837 when James Gamble and William Procter founded the Procter & Gamble Company (P&G). The company's headquarters is in Cincinnati, Ohio. This store offers diverse products for health, hygiene, and personal care. There are a variety of categories in which these products fall, including feminine, baby, grooming, family care, health care, beauty, and grooming.
The American global firm Johnson & Johnson (J&J), established in 1886, creates pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, and consumer packaged goods. The consumer division of Johnson & Johnson is located in Skillman, New Jersey, while the company's headquarters are in New Brunswick. The corporation has about 250 subsidiary businesses that operate in 60 countries and sell their goods in more than 175 nations. During the 2021 calendar year, Johnson & Johnson generated US$ 93.8 billion in global sales.
Segment Analysis
The global teeth whitening products market segmentation focuses on the solution, composition, treatment option, sales channel, end user, and region.
By Solution segment
Supplies/Material
o Powder
o Strips
o Rinses
o Gels
o Floss
o Toothpaste
o Sugar-free chewing gum
Equipment/Device
o Toothbrush
o Teeth whitening pen
o Tooth polisher cleaner whitener
o Teeth bleaching machine
o Teeth LED bleaching accelerator
By Composition segment
Hydrogen Peroxide
Carbopol
Glycerine
Others
By Treatment Option segment
Professionally Dispensed Take-home Kits
In-office whitening
Over-the-counter Products
By Sales Channel segment
Offline
o Medical Stores
o Supermarkets
o Others
Online
o E-commerce
o Brand Website
By End User segment
Dentist (Clinical use)
Household
o Kids
o Adults
o Old Age
By Region segment
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Looking For Customization: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/ask-for-customization/teeth-whitening-products-market
About Astute Analytica
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.
Aamir Beg
Astute Analytica
+1 888-429-6757
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn