Static transfer switch Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2026 – IndustryARC

The growing sophistication of IoT devices in the residential environment leading to the proliferation of smart homes and devices is augmenting the STS market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Static transfer switch (STS) is a solid-state soft loading transfer switch based on the silicon controlled rectifiers which is forecast to reach $1.5 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 6.1% in the forecast period. The rising demand for uninterrupted power and adoption of smart grid technology across the globe is analyzed to drive the market in the forecast period. These switches are designed to transfer supply between independent one-phase and three-phase AC power sources. Unlike traditional automatic transfer switch (ATS), generator transfer switch and manual transfer switch, static transfer switch provides 20 times faster load transfer which ensures the uninterrupted operation of even the most sensitive electronic equipment.

Key Takeaways

1. STS is often employed synergistically with UPS and other power quality equipment types for applications in Data centers to typically isolate the critical load with dual-redundant UPS as the power sources.

2. APAC dominated global Static transfer switch market share of 35.1% in 2020. As the demand for electricity is rapidly rising, especially in emerging economies such as China, India.

3. The growing sophistication of IoT devices in the residential environment leading to the proliferation of smart homes and devices is augmenting the STS market demand in this sector.

4. Static transfer switch top 10 companies include Static transfer switch top 10 companies include ABB, Cummins, Honeywell, Emerson, Eaton, Generac, APC, Delta Electronics, Schneider, PDI Corp., Socomec, Vertiv among others.

Segmental Analysis:

Static Transfer Switch Market Segment Analysis - By Operating Voltage: A Medium Voltage Static Transfer Switch is growing at a CAGR of 7.6% in the forecast period. Medium Voltage Static Transfer Switch solid state unit which is capable of switching large amounts of power. This type of switching differs from the conventional method of mechanical switching in that the static transfer switch does not result in an open transition to the load; this prevents heavy in-rush currents resulting from transformers magnetizing, motor starting, Medium Voltage Static Transfer Switches (MVSTS) select between two independent sources of power and switch to provide uninterrupted power to the loads. Moreover, several companies have developed advanced static switches.

Static Transfer Switch Market Segment Analysis - By Industry Vertical: Static transfer switches in Data Centers are growing at a CAGR of 7.4% in the forecast period. STS is often employed synergistically with UPS and other power quality equipment types for applications in Data centers to typically isolate the critical load with dual-redundant UPS as the power sources. Moreover, Investments made by data centers for expansions and others will drive the market in the forecast period. In 2019, Google has committed to invest more than $3.3 billion and $13 billion for the expansion of its presence in Europe and US region. In 2020, Vantage Data Center has acquired Etix Everywhere to kickstart its massive $2 billion expansion plan into Europe.

Static Transfer Switch Market Segment Analysis - By Geography: APAC dominated global Static transfer switch market share of 35.1% in 2020. The demand for electricity is rapidly rising, especially in emerging economies such as China, India. Static Transfer switches are utilized for supplying back-up power critical applications in industries such as healthcare, telecommunication, and IT among others. Factors such as need for uninterrupted and reliable power, industrialization and urbanization are expected to drive the global transfer switch market. Moreover, investments made by companies in order to expand their presence in these countries also drive the market. In 2020, NTT has committed to invest more than $1.5 billion for the expansion of its presence in India.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Static Transfer Switch industry are:

1. Cummins

2. Honeywell

3. Emerson

4. Eaton

5. Generac

