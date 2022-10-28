Global Water Heaters Market Growth Trajectory
The Business Research Company's Water Heaters Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Water Heaters Global Market Report 2022”, the water heaters market size is predicted to reach a value of $29.47 billion in 2021 to $33.17 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.50%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The water heaters market share is expected to grow to $46.41 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.80%. Rapid Urbanization is expected to contribute to the growth of the water heaters industry in the forecast period.
Key Trends In The Water Heaters Market
Water heater manufacturers are increasingly producing energy-efficient products to reduce carbon footprint and enable energy savings for the consumers. The rise of energy-efficient appliances can be attributed to the stringent government regulations on electric home appliances and advances in technology. Energy efficient appliances are designed to utilize minimum energy to complete the required task. Currently, over 80 countries have standards and labels for energy efficient appliances. For example, in the USA, an energy star certified water heater saves $3500 over its lifetime.
Overview Of The Water Heaters Market
The water heaters global market consists of sales of water heaters. A water heater is a device used for heating water above its ambient temperature, used generally for domestic purposes.
Water Heaters Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:
Market Size Data
Forecast period: Historical and Future
By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Market Segmentation
By Product Type: Solar Heaters, Electric Heaters, Gas and Propane Heaters, Geothermal Heaters
By End User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial
By Distribution channel: Supermarket/Hypermarket, Specialty Stores, E-Commerce, Others
By Geography: The water heaters global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.
Major market players such as Siemens AG, Bajaj Electricals Ltd, Bradford White, Rinnai, HTP, Bradford White, Rheem Manufacturing Co, Heat Transfer Products Inc, and Bradford White Corp.
The market report analyzes water heaters market size, water heaters market growth drivers, water heaters market segments, water heaters market major players, water heaters global market growth across geographies, and water heaters global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.
