Exit Interview Form Feature Announcement: Visualize responses from any exit interview form

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ExitPro’s Verbatim Report adds an extra layer of employee insight to uncover why employees’ leave. Feedback from exit interview forms helps organizations uncover patterns and take steps to retain top talent.

The Verbatim Report is a clear and single document that presents all the text responses to notes, comments, and open-ended exit interview questions to a survey. With open text questions, employees are not limited to a predetermined set of answer choices. The report exclusively shows comments, which helps HR leaders capture staff perceptions and identify patterns.

Verbatim report helps organizations to understand in a glance what is working, what is not, the severity, and how to prioritize tasks accordingly. Visit https://exitpro.com/exit-interview-forms/ to learn more about verbatim report and other exit interview form reports. Free ExitPro trial available.

About ExitPro:

ExitPro is the leading provider of secure exit interview software and global exit interview forms. Created from the best exit interview survey questions, ExitPro automates and streamlines exit interview templates for 50 to 50,000 employees. ExitPro’s exit interview forms are available in 19 languages in 56 countries, with customizable Exit Reports and Advanced Dashboard analytics to predict staff turnover.