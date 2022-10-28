Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,720 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 281,227 in the last 365 days.

Exit Interview Form Feature Announcement: Visualize responses from any exit interview form

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ExitPro’s Verbatim Report adds an extra layer of employee insight to uncover why employees’ leave. Feedback from exit interview forms helps organizations uncover patterns and take steps to retain top talent.

The Verbatim Report is a clear and single document that presents all the text responses to notes, comments, and open-ended exit interview questions to a survey. With open text questions, employees are not limited to a predetermined set of answer choices. The report exclusively shows comments, which helps HR leaders capture staff perceptions and identify patterns.

Verbatim report helps organizations to understand in a glance what is working, what is not, the severity, and how to prioritize tasks accordingly. Visit https://exitpro.com/exit-interview-forms/ to learn more about verbatim report and other exit interview form reports. Free ExitPro trial available.

About ExitPro:

ExitPro is the leading provider of secure exit interview software and global exit interview forms. Created from the best exit interview survey questions, ExitPro automates and streamlines exit interview templates for 50 to 50,000 employees. ExitPro’s exit interview forms are available in 19 languages in 56 countries, with customizable Exit Reports and Advanced Dashboard analytics to predict staff turnover.

Audra Ballard
ExitPro Exit Interview Software
+1 (212) 545-1280
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter

You just read:

Exit Interview Form Feature Announcement: Visualize responses from any exit interview form

Distribution channels: Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.