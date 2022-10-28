Iris Angellys Announces the Release of “Passion to Thrive – Reclaim Your Life’s Potential, Purpose, Passion and Power”
EINPresswire.com/ -- Iris Angellys tells the world of the new era of empowered women. She has created a new genre of women’s storytelling to help women reclaim the breadth and depth of their worth with her book “Passion to Thrive – Reclaim your Life’s Potential, Purpose, Passion and Power”. She empowers women to live a thriving life despite all adversities. This book is full of tools for women to rediscover old ways and to find new ways to be in the world, to find their own way to a life of peace, joy and love.
In her book, Iris examines the archetypes that can guide us through difficult situations and circumstances back to our own magnificent selves and to the Divine Feminine. Each unique archetype has qualities to inspire you to approach old, gnarly problems and situations in new ways. Each archetype guides and empowers you to explore the different sides of yourself. Each one allows you to realize your strengths, talents and skills and what gives your life meaning, passion and purpose. Realize how to live the most fulfilling life imaginable. Offer up your unique gifts to the world, ones you may not realize you have! YOU matter! By living your life to its fullest potential, you can join the communal effort to better the world with ease and grace.
When asked what inspired her to write this book, Angellys answers, “Firstly, my own personal journey from trying to follow the rules I thought applied and being deeply unhappy to living my life on my own terms. Secondly, seeing that this applied to so many women, and men too. I wrote this book from a deep desire to help others to find a way to live a life full of meaning and joy. I feel that our world in the last 2 – 3 millennia has been run by a type of consciousness that drives fear, disconnection, destruction, and disregard for life on and on our planet, leading our planetary community to the brink of destruction. We need to reclaim the Divine Feminine and the Divine Masculine that reside within each of us to turn this around. This can happen by each person living in alignment with their purpose and unlocking their potential, giving their unique gift to the world. Moving from a mindset of fear-based ego to a mindset of love, with passion for all Earth’s creatures, including Earth herself, to thrive. I interviewed seven incredible women for the book. Each of them have overcome incredible odds to live life on their terms. Each one of them is an inspiration and their stories give such great depth to the book.”
“I hope you enjoy the book! Start by playing with the concepts that feel the most obvious to you first, and then keep going with the concepts that seem a bit strange or foreign to start. Everything in the book has worked for me. There are materials on my YouTube channel to support your exploration, and you can get in touch with me if you are interested in the courses and workshops that I offer.” Angellys says.
About the Author
Iris Angellys has witnessed thousands of women making do with the tools they have. With an intricate journey from disempowerment to empowerment herself, her life’s purpose is now focused on creating the space for women to discover the mystery and inherent power in themselves. She is a trailblazer, a healer and a catalyst. Iris is passionate about enabling women to live their lives to their fullest potential. She believes the more at peace we are within ourselves, the more peace flows into our planetary community. In this way, we can raise human consciousness globally and heal Mother Earth, our home in space. From her origins in Denmark, and after profound journeys of discovery, inside and out, she feels blessed to live near the beach with her husband and dog on the beautiful North Coast of NSW, Australia. Her previous promotional activities include a radio interview with Kate Delaney, and Podcasts with Valeria Teles and Prue Blennerhassett. She was the speaker at Paris Women RISE – WISE – SHINE congress March 8-9 2022, awarded Best Speaker Award and a writer for Authority Magazine. She was also interviewed by Suzanne Lynn Cheesman, watch her interview on YouTube https://youtu.be/7BULDpPwvRA. To know more about the author, you may visit her website www.irisangellys.com or if you are interested in buying her book, just visit amazon.com or click this link, https://www.amazon.com/Passion-Thrive-Reclaim-Potential-Purpose-ebook/dp/B08SJBDYTS/.
