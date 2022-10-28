Plant Protein Market Size Expected to Reach US $7,964 million with CAGR of 5.4% by 2026 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The food segment registers for the highest Plant Protein market share in 2020 as plant protein is widely used in food goods.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Plant Protein Market size is estimated to reach $7,964 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over 2021-2026. Plant proteins, particularly globulins, have traditionally been sourced mostly from grain and legume seeds, which are high in protein. Essential amino acids, vegan protein, Soy Protein Isolate, and hydrolyzed wheat protein are all part of this group. Plant-based proteins have protein concentrations ranging from 50% to 85%, making them appropriate for vegan and vegetarian diets. Because of the numerous health benefits of vegetarian cuisine, customers are increasingly turning to it.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Plant Protein market highlights the following areas -

1. In 2020, North America dominated the Plant Protein Market.

2. The presence of large prominent companies in the region, such as Cargill and Archer Daniels Midland Company, is a crucial driver driving the plant protein market during the forecast period 2020-2025, as consumers become more aware of the nutritional benefits of plant protein.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent manufacturers operating in the market will be provided in the Plant Protein Market report.

4. However, one of the key challenges limiting the growth of the Plant Protein Market is that even after their employment in pharmaceutical research, lipid-based Nanocarriers have a low compound loading capacity and leakage during storage.

Segmental Analysis:

Plant Protein Market Segment Analysis – By Source : The Plant Protein Market based on the source can be further segmented into Soy Protein, Wheat Protein, Pea Protein, and Others. Soy proteins include fewer carbs than soy protein meat, soy protein isolate nutrition, soy protein powder, and soy protein oestrogen, and are accessible on the market as soy protein meat, soy protein isolate nutrition, soy protein powder, and soy protein oestrogen.

Plant Protein Market Segment Analysis – By Application: The Plant Protein Market based on the application can be further segmented into Food, Beverages, Animal Feed, and Others. The food segment registers for the highest Plant Protein market share in 2020 as plant protein is widely used in food goods. In addition, changing lifestyles and customer preferences for energy drinks and fruit juices due to their nutritional benefits are driving market expansion.

Plant Protein Market Segment Analysis – By Geography : North America dominated the Plant Protein Market with a major share of 47.6% in 2020. Owing to the constantly growing popularity of veganism in established markets in North America, plant-based proteins are in high demand. These locations also contain the most manufacturers of plant-based proteins in the world. The market's leading producers of plant-based proteins. Plant-based food products are becoming increasingly popular in North America.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Plant Protein industry are -

1. Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

2. Wilmar International

3. Cosucra Groupe

4. Emsland Group

5. Cargill

