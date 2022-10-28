Mefloquine Market Size to Hit US$412.3 Million by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 4.1% (2022-2027)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing Predominance of Malaria is Expected to Boost the Growth of the Mefloquine Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Global Mefloquine Market size is estimated to reach $412.3 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Mefloquine is an antiparasitic medication, utilized for the treatment of malaria. Mefloquine brand name includes Lariam with the Drug class(es): antimalarial quinolines classified under mefloquine systemic. Mefloquine storage involves storing the medication in a closed container at room temperature, away from heat, moisture and direct light. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Global-Mefloquine-Market-Research-511483

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Mefloquine market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America (Global Mefloquine market share) accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the existence of key players like Toronto Research Chemicals and the application of the recommended Mefloquine Dose to treat malaria in the North American region.

2. Global Mefloquine Market growth is being driven by the increasing predominance of malaria in regions like Africa and the application of medication with the mefloquine brand name. However, certain people consuming mefloquine have had sudden severe psychiatric or nerve issues, with mefloquine side effects being permanent and this is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Global Mefloquine Market.

3. Global Mefloquine Market Detailed Analysis of the Strengths, Weaknesses and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Global Mefloquine Market report.

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=511483

Segmental Analysis:

Mefloquine Market Segment Analysis - by Type: The Global Mefloquine Market based on type can be further segmented into Purity 98%, Purity 99% and Others. The Purity 99% Segment held the largest Global Mefloquine market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the surging application of high purity 99% mefloquine to treat malaria.

Mefloquine Market Segment Analysis - by End-use Industry: The Global Mefloquine Market based on end-use industry can be further segmented into Chemical Industry and Pharmaceutical Industry. The Pharmaceutical Industry Segment held the largest Global Mefloquine market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the surging application of Mefloquine as an antiparasitic medication to treat malaria.

Mefloquine Market Segment Analysis - by Geography: The Global Mefloquine Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Rest of the World. North America (Global Mefloquine Market) held the largest Global Mefloquine market share with 31% of the overall market in 2021.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Mefloquine Industry are -

1. Toronto Research Chemicals

2. Alfa Chemistry

3. Waterstone Technology

4. 2A PharmaChem

5. 3B Scientific

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=511483

