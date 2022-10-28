Mammalian Cell Culture Medium Market Size to Hit US$3,310 Million by 2026 | Exhibit a CAGR of 11.8% (2021-2026)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The Demand Of Cell Culture Technology And Are Increasing The Growth Of The Mammalian Cell Culture Medium Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Mammalian Cell Culture Medium Market size is projected to reach $3,310 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% over 2021-2026. Cell Culture is defined as the healthy growth of substance in order to increase the growth and survival of cell culture. Sometimes, mammalian cell culture need specialized media that serve the complex biology of eukaryotic cell lines and primary cells. Various components such as vitamins, amino acids, glucose, minerals, and supplements are needed for the healthy growth of mammalian cells. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Mammalian Cell Culture Medium market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, in 2020, North America dominated the Mammalian Cell Culture Medium Market owing to the increasing research and development activities, growing advancement in technology in the field of cell culture media and rising investments in order to innovative technologies and advances in cell culture applications.

2. Rising demand of 3D cell culture, increasing prevalence of influenza and growing development in technology for production of vaccine are likely to aid in the market growth of the Mammalian Cell Culture Medium.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent manufacturers operating in the market will be provided in the Mammalian Cell Culture Medium Market report.

4. High cost associated with cell biology research is set to create hurdles for the Mammalian Cell Culture Medium Market.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The Mammalian Cell Culture Medium Market based on Type can be further segmented into Classical Media, Stem Cell Media, Specialty Media, Serum-Free Media, and Others. The Classical Media segment is the major segment generating revenue in 2020.

2. The Mammalian Cell Culture Medium Market based on End-Use Industry can be further segmented into Biopharmaceutical, Academic & Research Institutes, and Others. The Biopharmaceutical segment registers for the highest Mammalian Cell Culture Medium market share in 2020.

3. North America dominated the Mammalian Cell Culture Medium Market with major share of 40% in 2020. This is owing to the increasing research and development activities, growing advancement in technology in the field of cell culture media and rising investments in order to innovative technologies and advances in cell culture applications.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Mammalian Cell Culture Medium Industry are -

1. Becton

2. Dickinson and Company

3. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

4. Caisson Laboratories, Inc.

5. Cell Culture Technologies LLC

