Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Treatment Market to Reach US$2.67 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Surging Applications of Abdominal Computed Tomography Angiography are Projected to Drive The Growth of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Treatment Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Treatment Market size is estimated to reach $2.67 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.82% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Abdominal aortic aneurysms are frequently discovered when a physical examination is performed for another reason or at the time of normal medical tests, like an ultrasound of the heart or abdomen. The objective of abdominal aortic aneurysm treatment is to avoid an aneurysm from breaking. Treatment may include cautious supervision or surgery. It also evaluates the form of the aneurysm with more inclusive anatomical details of the mesenteric and iliac arteries, and also offers superior imaging of suprarenal aneurysms. Helical CT angiography can represent complexities that establish consequently to the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms with endovascular stent grafts. Long-term follow-up is needed to decide the complete spectrum and frequency of complexities that may establish after a favorable fix at the beginning. Conservation of spinal cord blood supply at the time of descending thoracic (TAA) and thoracoabdominal aortic aneurysm (TAAA) surgery is mandatory to avoid neurologic complexities.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15315/abdominal-aortic-aneurysm-treatment-market.html

Key Takeaways

Geographically, North America Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Treatment Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the increasing predominance of abdominal aortic aneurysm requiring abdominal and pelvic CT scans for deciding the size and extent of an aneurysm in the North American region.

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Treatment Market growth is being driven by the rising pervasiveness of abdominal aortic aneurysm globally requiring abdominal and pelvic CT scans for deciding the size and extent of an aneurysm owing to altered lifestyle and the expanding population of the elderly. However, the cost and availability of treatment are some of the major factors hampering the growth of the Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Treatment Market.

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Treatment Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Treatment Market report.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=15315

Segmental Analysis:

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Treatment Market Segment Analysis – By Treatment: The Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Treatment Market based on treatment can be further segmented into Open Surgical Repair (OSR) and Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR). The Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Segment held the largest market share in 2021. Furthermore, the Open Surgical Repair (OSR) segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the superior outcomes of open surgical repair (OSR) in comparison with endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR) for infrarenal abdominal aortic aneurysm (IRAAA) as per results of a retrospective cohort investigation issued in the Journal Vascular Brasileiro and CT scan is recommended with or without contrast at 5-year intervals after open surgical repair for thoracic aortic disease.

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Treatment Market Segment Analysis – By Product: The Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Treatment Market based on the product can be further segmented into Stent Graft and Catheter. The Stent Graft Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the surging application of stent-grafts in Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Treatment. Nellix and Ovation stent-grafts are novel generation prostheses that use polymer technology to treat abdominal aortic aneurysms. Furthermore, the Catheter segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the surging application of Catheter-based aortic aneurysm repair attributed to it being a safe and preferred option of treatment for numerous patients with aortic aneurysms and investigations being conducted for intra-arterial catheter=directed CT angiography for evaluation of endovascular aortic aneurysm repair.

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Treatment Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: The Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Treatment Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America (Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Treatment Market) held the largest share with 39% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the increasing predominance of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the region. The continued technological upgrades in the healthcare sector and the increasing predominance of cardiovascular diseases requiring CT scans are further driving the growth of the Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Treatment Market in the North American region. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be the region with the fastest CAGR rate over the forecast period 2022-2027.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the abdominal aortic aneurysm treatment industry are -

1. Novartis Pharmaceuticals

2. Merck

3. Cook Medical Inc.

3. Endologix Inc.

4. W.L.Gore & Associates

Click on the following link to buy the abdominal aortic aneurysm treatment market report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=15315

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Similar Reports:

A. Endovascular Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair Devices Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Endovascular-Abdominal-Aortic-Aneurysm-Repair-Devices-Market-Research-507106

B. Aortic Aneurysm Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Aortic-Aneurysm-Market-Research-508621

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062